Full Kee Restaurant at 3793 Samet Drive, Suite 140 in High Point has reopened as Tasty 100 Asian.
Full Kee’s original owner George Yu and his wife, Sherry, reopened the restaurant.
Yu opened the restaurant in 2005 when he moved to High Point after running a successful Chinese restaurant for nearly 20 years near Capital Hill in Washington, D.C.
During the 12 years Yu ran Full Kee, it doubled in size and popularity with its Chinese-American cuisine.
Last year, the building’s owner Suyun Huang took over the restaurant when Yu retired.
Huang closed the restaurant last month.
Yu has done some remodeling to the restaurant and updated the menu.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
The phone for Tasty 100 is 336-841-1895.
Anniversary celebration includes a new name
1618 West Seafood Grille at 1618 W. Friendly Ave. is 15 years old and it is dropping the seafood from the name, but not the menu.
Starting in July, it will be known simply as 1618 West.
The restaurant spawned two other restaurants: 1618 Downtown at 312 S. Elm St. and 1618 Midtown at 1724 Battleground Ave. The new name is in keeping with the location-based names of those restaurants.
“It’s a significant milestone in the life of a restaurant, and a good time to make updates and celebrate the success of our team’s tenure,” said Nick Wilson, one of the founders of the 1618 brand.
Since Wilson and co-proprietor Chef George Neal opened 1618 West 15 years ago, Neal won the Fire in the Triad culinary competition in 2012, and in 2016, the restaurant was mentioned in Zagat’s Under-the-Radar Southern Food Destinations.
Wendy’s undergoes
transformation
Wendy’s at 3103 Sands Drive in Greensboro has a new look.
The interior and exterior of the restaurant have been completely remodeled. The makeover is part of a comprehensive brand transformation.
The new look features large windows and natural materials, a bright dining area with multiple seating options, enhanced menu boards, a Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage dispenser, televisions and free Wi-Fi.
Chain promotions
- Pizza Hut has brought back the Cheesy Bites Pizza, the appetizer-and-pizza-in-one with a crust ringed by cheese-filled bites that can be pulled off and dipped in a side of marinara sauce.
- Newk’s Eatery has some new seasonal items that include Red, White and Blueberry Salad with grilled chicken, watermelon, strawberries and blueberries; Pesto Chicken Salad; and Iced Lemon Cake. Items are available for a limited time.
- Krispy Kreme has introduced the brand’s iconic Original Glazed doughnut filled with vanilla or chocolate creme.