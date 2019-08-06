Los Chicos Mexican Restaurant is opening sometime in August at 200 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro.
It is opening in the space vacated by Koshary.
Mike Cotrone, a business partner in the restaurant, said the menu will be more authentic than most Mexican restaurants.
“There will be meats like asada beef, pork marinated in pineapple juice and spices, shrimp with lime and a spice rub,” he said.
Cotrone said the restaurant will offer other items such as grilled lime and mayonnaise street corn and homemade tamales.
Many Tex-Mex-style items such as burritos and fajitas will be offered, especially as lunch specials.
“We’re trying to be not so different that people will be like, ‘What is this?’” Cotrone said.
The restaurant will have a full bar.
Los Chicos will be open for lunch and dinner.
Coffee shop closing
The People’s Perk at 551 S. Mendenhall St. in Greensboro will close Aug. 14.
Owners Nancy Lenk and Karen Archia opened the coffee shop in 2013 as a place to get a cup of coffee and venue for the work of local artists.
Lenk and Archia are, themselves, artists.
Being community-minded, the shop would donate coffee and bagels to local National Public Radio affiliate WFDD.
Tortilleria opens second location
Tortilleria La Milpa has opened in Unit B at 5103 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
The tortilleria produces hundreds of fresh tortillas each day which can be purchased by the bag.
Tortillas come in several sizes.
The tortilleria also doubles as a Mexican market offering canned goods, beverages and other staples.
Phone is 336-658-7962.
La Milpa is a sister location to Tortilleria La Oaxaquena (336-274-0173) at 2708 S. Elm-Eugene St. in Greensboro.
Tomato celebration
Revel in summer’s most iconic offering, the tomato, during the Tomato Celebration Day from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 10 at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.
Local chefs and foodies will be serving bacon and tomato sandwiches, tomato and cucumber salad, tomato consomme, tomato and egg scramble and tomato pie.
Cost is $7 which benefits the market.
There will be a tasting bar of tomatoes from market vendors and live music.
You can also buy a Fried Green Tomatoes kit that includes Old Mill of Guilford cornmeal, Lindley Mills flour and seasonings.
For more information, call the market at 336-373-2402 or visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org.