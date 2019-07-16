Bonchon has opened at 607 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The restaurant is part of a chain specializing in made-to-order Korean fried chicken.
Bone-in or boneless wings, drumsticks or strips are the chicken cuts offered and can be ordered in a choice of spicy, soy garlic or sweet crunch style. Or mix and match cuts and styles. Prices are $11.95 for 10 pieces, $22.95 for 20 and $32.95 for 30.
The restaurant also offers traditional grilled rib-eye beef bulgogi.
Chicken and bulgogi can be ordered as a taco ($10.95 chicken, $11.95 beef), wrap ($9.95 chicken, $10.95 beef) or slider ($10.95 chicken, $11.95 beef).
Traditional Korean bibimbap (white rice and quinoa) with a choice of protein ($12.95-$13.95), and japchae, which are glass noodles with stir-fried beef ($12.95), are also offered.
Some Asian fusion dishes include spicy rice and fish cakes ($11.95), salmon avocado ball ($10.95) and steamed shrimp dumplings ($5.95).
Sides include seasoned potato or zucchini fries, pickled radish and kimchi.
Signature fried chicken is available as an $8.95 lunch special 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and includes a choice of eight wings, four drumsticks, eight strips or 10 boneless wings.
Other menu items are available for lunch at about $2 cheaper than dinner prices.
The restaurant will soon offer beer, wine and cocktails.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Phone is 336-265-8008 or 336-265-8058.
Early bird deal
Dine early at Kickback Jack’s at 1600 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro for some $8.49 entrees that include items such as fresh berry salad with grilled chicken, cheddar chicken sandwich, Smothered Chop Steak, fish n’ chips and Cajun Alfredo pasta.
The dine-early deal is offered 3 to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Summertime specials
Wicked Taco at 2005 N. Main St. in High Point is offering a Wickedlicous Summer Special that includes a taco of any size with chips, salsa and drink for $5.99.
The deal is available only from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Phone is 336-307-4626.
J&S Cafeteria at 5835 Samet Drive in High Point is offering a Calabash seafood platter from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The platter features fresh oysters, flounder, scallops, popcorn shrimp, deviled crab and choice of hush puppies or potato.
The cafeteria is also offering a $6 meal on Saturday that includes a choice of seven entrees with two sides.
The promotion is for dine-in only.
Phone for the cafeteria is 336-841-8192.
Chain promotions
- Mimi’s Cafe has changed its name and branding to Mimi’s Bistro and Bakery and kicks off the transition with a new Bites and Beverages menu with house wines paired with appetizers including Hummus and Crudites, Brochette Trio and Flatbreads.
- Applebee’s Grill and Bar is offering all-you-can-eat riblets, chicken tenders and shrimp starting at $14.99.
Promotion is for a limited time and prices vary per market.