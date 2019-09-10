Downtown Greensboro Restaurant Week is returning Sept. 16-22.
More than a dozen downtown eateries and breweries are participating in the event presented by Downtown Greensboro Inc.
Participating eateries will offer $10-$15 lunch specials and $20-$30 dinner specials all week long.
Restaurants without full menus will offer $5 drink specials.
Nick Wilson, owner of 1618 Downtown, helped launch the event in 2015 to encourage dining at locally-owned and operated downtown eateries and bars.
To see a list of participants, visit https://downtowngreensboro.org/restaurant-week.
If interested in participating, email info@downtowngreensboro.org.
Coastal dinner
Sample North Carolina’s coastal bounty during Coast to Curb Seafood Celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.
The casual picnic-style dinner features shrimp, oysters and crab.
A reception at 4 p.m. will feature appetizers by Kerrie Thomas of Goat Lady Dairy Dinners.
Cost is $35 per plate to benefit the market’s food security programs. A children’s plate of hot dog, hush puppies, corn, potatoes and optional po’boy is $15.
Tickets are available at TicketMeTriad.com or at the market from 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.
Cash bar tickets are $5 at the door.
Dine out to help
Jersey Mike’s at 2104 Georgia St. in Greensboro will donate half of its sales on Sept. 18 to Kids Path.
Kids Path is a program of Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro that supports children coping with serious illness and loss.
For information, visit www.hospicegso.org.
On Sept. 18, Natty Greene’s at 345 S. Elm St. in Greensboro will donate 10% of each purchase to Greensboro Beautiful and the Hamburger Square Project.
For information, call 336-274-1373.
Chain promotions
- Applebee’s Grill and Bar has some new burgers that include the quesadilla burger, whisky bacon burger, and brunch burger topped with hash browns, bacon, cheese and egg.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering free delivery every Sunday through the end of September. The promotion is good for orders of $10 or more made via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.
- Denny’s has brought back the $5.99 Super Slam breakfast plate with two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, hash browns and two pancakes. Upgrade to pumpkin pancakes for 49 cents more. Denny’s is also introducing bourbon-infused dishes that include apple bourbon pancake breakfast, apple bourbon crepe breakfast, bourbon bacon burger, and bourbon chicken sizzlin’ skillet.
- They look like potato chips, but they’re not. Hooter’s is taking the fried chip to a new level with fried chicken chips. They can be ordered with Hooter’s 15 sauces, including the limited-time Honey Sriracha and Korean BBQ.
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar is offering a three-course filet and lobster meal for $50.
- Red Lobster has brought back Endless Shrimp featuring crispy Sriracha-honey and teriyaki flavors and dishes such as garlic shrimp scampi, shrimp linguini Alfredo and hand-breaded shrimp. The promotion is $15.99 at most locations.
- Subway has added a pit-smoked brisket sandwich to its menu. The sandwich is topped with smoked cheddar cheese and zesty barbecue sauce.
- Taco Bell is leveling up its chalupa to the toasted cheddar chalupa with cheddar cheese baked into the shell. It is available starting Thursday.
