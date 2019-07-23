On a recent Tuesday afternoon, about 40 newly hired wait staff gathered for training at High Point’s newest restaurant.
It could be a scene from most any high-end restaurant chain coming to town. But this training is for a homegrown restaurant called Coast at 5820 Samet Drive at Palladium at Deep River in High Point.
Carl and Sandy Wrenn, owners of Steak Street in High Point, are opening the seafood restaurant.
“It’s been a vision I’ve had for three years,” said Carl Wrenn.
Wrenn found an architect to put his vision to paper and a construction company to bring it to life.
“I’ve been on site for the placement of every brick, some 128,000 of them,” Wrenn said. “I still have quite a few D.H. Griffin hard hats and vests.”
But the end is near, and the restaurant will open Thursday.
The 9,650-square-foot free-standing building is two floors with an upstairs lounge accessible by elevator. A rooftop patio offers dining overlooking Regal Cinemas movie theater.
A glass palm tree and spiral staircase, for service staff only, are focal points of the restaurant’s ground-floor atrium dining room.
“So many people come in and say it’s more like a museum than a restaurant.,” Wrenn said.
The glass pendent lights filled with bubbles, fish sculptures and swirling blue-stained concrete floors lend a casual coastal ambience to the menu of wood-fired seafood. Wrenn said much of the seafood is sustainably caught in season such as grouper, Chilean sea bass, ahi tuna and North Carolina river trout. Seafood comes with a choice of toppings including Voodoo Butter and chimichurri.
“We don’t want to use frozen unless we absolutely have to,” Wrenn said.
Entrees include items such as Salt and Pepper Catfish ($18), Shrimp and Grits ($25) and Pasta with Scallops, Shrimp and Oysters in a Tasso Ham Cream Sauce ($27).
The oyster bar will offer fresh-shucked oysters at market price served raw, steamed or wood-fired.
The restaurant specializes in towers, a tiered display of cold shell fish such as Alaskan king crab, Maine lobster, shrimp cocktail, oysters and lump and colossal crab meat. Towers come in small ($50) and large ($90) and make a sizable, shareable appetizer or an entrée for someone who really likes shellfish.
Soups include Charleston She Crab and Jambalaya stew.
Voodoo P.E.I. Mussels ($15), Alligator Bites ($16), Crisp-Fried Lobster Tail Lollipops and Smoked Trout Deviled Eggs are some seafood-inspired appetizers.
“A lot of our inspiration comes from loving the coast and loving Charleston,” Sandy Wrenn said.
Carl said the restaurant’s chef, Calvin Foster who has been at Steak Street for the past four years, is in his element at Coast.
“He’s done an outstanding job. We’re fortunate to have him,” Carl said.
The restaurant also offers plenty of non-seafood items such as wood-fired Folly Beach Chicken ($25), Barrel Cut Filet ($47) and Folly Beach Sirloin ($28).
Burgers and sandwiches include a Wagyu steak burger ($16); salmon burger ($16); po’boys with grouper ($17), shrimp ($16) or oyster ($15); and even a plant-based Sustainable Burger ($14).
The taco bar (three for $12) features fish, alligator, chicken, pork belly and portobello mushroom.
Brunch is served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and includes items such as cast iron skillet sticky buns ($8), pickled chicken and waffles ($16), Monte Cristo Sandwich served with maple syrup ($14) and Crab Cake Benedict ($20).
Coast offers a list of 100 wines with 40 by the glass and a large sparkling selection. The bar is punctuated by eight draft taps. Cocktails and frozen drinks are offered.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Phone is 336-844-0526. Follow Coast on Facebook.
Bakery-cafe opens
in hospital’s atrium
Panera Bread has opened a bakery-café in the atrium of Moses Cone Hospital.
The cafe was built as part of the Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center project, a $100 million project that will bring women’s services to Moses Cone Hospital from Women’s Hospital.
Covelli Enterprises, which owns 20 Panera Bread locations in North Carolina and Tennessee, is the franchisee for the cafe. It is Covelli’s first Panera in a hospital.
Hours for the cafe are 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
As part of the grand opening, for every $5 gift card redeemed at the new Cone Hospital Panera location before July 30, Panera will donate $1 to the Caring for Each Other Fund at Cone Health. The fund helps employees in crisis.
Treat sales benefit children hospitals
Stop by Dairy Queen on Thursday and help Children’s Miracle Network.
For every Blizzard Treat sold at participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill and Chill locations that day, $1 or more will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.
For more information about the 13th annual Miracle Treat Day, visit www.miracletreatday.com.
Free lasagna
For National Lasagna Day on Monday, Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering a free order of lasagna with the purchase of any chicken or steak entree.