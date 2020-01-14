Breakfast and lunch chain First Watch opened its first Greensboro location at 4520 W. Wendover Ave., Suite 101 in Wendover Commons.
First Watch serves breakfast, brunch and lunch every day from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.
“The menu has a lot of traditional breakfast fare,” said Scott Crater, First Watch’s director of operations for the Triad.
Items including egg and breakfast meat plates, omelets, pancakes, waffles and biscuits with turkey sausage gravy are offered.
“But it does slant toward the healthier side of things with a lot of great healthy options and gluten-free options,” Cater said.
Lighter fare includes avocado toast, super-food bowls, wraps and an item called Brilliant Beet Toast.
Lunch-type items include Baja chicken burrito, chicken avocado chop salad, Superfood kale salad and a veggie burger.
Crater said the price points are a little higher than many other breakfast places.
“But it’s all fresh. We have no fryers, heat lamps or microwaves,” Crater said.
The restaurant makes its own juices every day.
The restaurant offers a small selection of alcoholic drinks made with its juices and drinks traditionally associated with brunch, such as bloody mary and mimosa.
The restaurant seats about 110 with some patio seating.
The phone number is 336-331-9955.
First Watch opened its first Triad store last year in Winston-Salem.
Another opening is planned for Clemmons in March.
For information, visit www.firstwatch.com.
First Watch joins other Wendover Commons eateries that include Blaze Pizza, Viva Chicken, Zoe’s Kitchen, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Outback Steakhouse.
Italian restaurant closes
Carol Shina loved her Bella Luna Ristorante and Bar, a restaurant she opened with her husband nearly three years ago at 2205 Oak Ridge Road in Oak Ridge.
Customers loved the pizza and Italian specialties inspired by her Italian grandmother Nanny. Her customers were like family.
“I talked to all of them. I heard their stories. I did comedy routines for them. I did accents. I had fun,” Shina said.
Business was good, but in the end, the former regional director for National Home Furnishings Association found that running a restaurant was not her goal in life. With the restaurant’s lease up for renewal in March, Shina closed Bella Luna.
“I loved the people who worked here. I loved the customers. But I just couldn’t keep doing it,” Shina said. “It was time to let it go.”
Shina said opening the restaurant in the former Elizabeth’s Pizza was partly an act of generosity.
“I never really wanted to go into the restaurant business. We were trying to help people out, and somehow, I got sucked in here and then it developed a life of its own,” she said.
Shina said she’s grateful for the customers and will miss the restaurant.
“It’s sad, but there is some relief,” she said.
Cafeteria closes
K&W Cafeteria on Westchester Drive in High Point has closed.
The restaurant at Westchester Commons closed without notice after dinner service Jan. 3.
It had operated since 1989 at that location.
“K&W has long been a part of the High Point community, and we are thankful for the guests and friends we made over the years,” K&W Cafeteria president Dax Allred said in a statement.
Allred provided no other details for the closing.
The cafeteria employed 40, several of which have accepted positions at other area cafeterias, according to a spokesperson for K&W.
Customers with gift cards can redeem them at other locations.
According to the website, the Winston-Salem-based company operates 28 cafeterias in four states, including two in Greensboro and three in Winston-Salem.
Cafe at top of Yelp list
Chez Genese at 616 S. Elm St. in Greensboro made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States for 2020.
It is number 80 on the list and is one of three North Carolina restaurants to make the list, the others being Sunny Point Cafe in Asheville and Banh Mi Brothers in Charlotte.
Kathryn Hubert opened Chez Genese in 2018. It serves breakfast and lunch.
The restaurant combines Hubert’s experience in the restaurant industry, her love of French food and her passion for being an advocate for those with autism. The cafe not only serves French-inspired food but also employs people with developmental challenges.
Yelp is a business directory website and crowd-sourced review forum. Its top restaurant list features fine dining restaurants alongside off-the-beaten path places including barbecue joints and food trucks.
Yelp’s data science team pulled the top restaurants by ratings and number of reviews in 2019 with representation based on each place’s share of top-rated restaurants nationally. Then Yelp curated the list with the expertise of its own “community managers” around the country.
Lunch debuts
South End Brewing Co. at 117 W. Lewis St. is now offering lunch.
The lunch menu features the SouthEnd Club ($9) with smoked ham and roasted turkey, grilled chicken ($9), brisket grilled cheese ($9) with smoked brisket, crab cake sandwich ($10), and the Garden ($8) with roasted red peppers, tomato chutney, balsamic mushrooms and herb goat cheese.
Any cold sandwich can be made on a wheat or lettuce wrap. Or build your own with a choice of meat and cheese, bread and extras for $8.
The menu also includes flatbreads, such as barbecue pork ($8), and salads.
Sides include apple slaw ($2), Greek pasta salad ($2.50) and soup ($3 cup, $5.50 bowl).
Phone is 336-285-6406 or visit southendbrewing.com for more information.
New hours
Another downtown Greensboro restaurant, The Sage Mule at 608 Battleground Ave., has new hours.
The hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The Sage Mule serves made-from-scratch breakfast and lunch items.
Visit www.thesagemule.com for more information.
Chain promotions
- Bonefish Grill celebrates 20 years Jan. 23 with one-night of past favorites including Saucy Shrimp, Applewood Bacon Wrapped Scallops, Bang Bang Shrimp, Macadamia Nut Mahi-Mahi, Fontina Pork Chop and Blackened Salmon Pasta.
- Cold Stone Creamery is offering new items that include Reese’s Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups, ice cream cookies and ice cream cupcakes. The new creation, available through Feb. 18, is Falling in Chocolate based on the new flavor Fudge Truffle Ice Cream.
- Denny’s is offering the Super Duper Slam with eggs, bacon, sausage links, hash browns and all-you-can-eat pancakes for $6.99, with prices varying in certain markets. Parmesan chicken has been added to the chain’s Sizzlin’ Skillet menu.
- Participating DQ locations have a $6 Meal Deal with a choice of chicken strips or double cheeseburger, full-size fries, drink and small sundae.
- Olive Garden is offering a low-calorie Tastes of the Mediterranean menu with shrimp scampi and zoodles primavera and other dishes. Items are available in lunch-sized portions, as well.
- Red Lobster has a new three-course Shrimp Feast featuring a soup or salad; a choice of Hawaiian-style garlic shrimp, Parrot Isle jumbo coconut shrimp, garlic shrimp scampi or crunchy popcorn shrimp; and Triple Chocolate Brownie. Cost is $14.99, with prices varying in certain markets.
