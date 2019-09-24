Marco’s Pizza has opened at 1706 Stanley Road in Greensboro.
It opened between DQ and Chen’s Express in a strip center near Koger Boulevard.
It is the second location for the Ohio-based pizza chain to open in Greensboro. The first was at 3606 N. Elm St. (336-285-6633)
Marco’s offers build-your-own pizza with five types of crust, including gluten free, and over 25 toppings.
Pizzas range from $7.99 for a small to $12.99 for an extra-large. Toppings cost extra.
Specialty pizzas range from $10.99 for a small to $19.99 for an extra-large and include the Deluxe with pepperoni and sausage, White Cheezy with white sauce and three cheeses, Chicken Fresco with chicken and three cheeses, and Hawaiian Chicken with chicken and pineapple.
Other specialty pizzas include Pepperoni Magnifico ($8.99 for small to $15.99 for extra-large) with “old world” pepperoni and original sauce, and The Works ($10.99 for a small to $19.99 for an extra-large) with pretty much everything.
Subs, salads and wings are also available.
Other signature items include Cheezybread ($4.99) with three cheeses and sauce, and Cinnasquares ($3.99), a pastry served with vanilla ice cream.
The phone number for Marco’s on Stanley Road is 336-676-5451. Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight daily.
Marco’s Pizza is also opening in High Point at 2101 N. Main St. It is targeted to open Sunday
Deli closes
Jams Deli at 2920 Martinsville Road in Greensboro has closed.
The restaurant is no longer affiliated with the original Jams Deli at 5707 W. Friendly Ave., which is still open.
A post on the Facebook page for Jams Deli Friendly Avenue said the Martinsville Road location was sold to a different owner in 2018.
The post goes on to say it is not known if the Martinsville Road store will reopen.
The Martinsville Road store was unreachable by phone.
Greek festival
From chicken souvlaki to freshly-fried sweet loukoumades, there will be plenty of food during the Greek Festival from Sept. 27-29 at the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church at 800 Westridge Road in Greensboro.
The event will also feature Greek coffee, beer, wine, live traditional music and dancing, along with a children’s area, including face painting.
A market features vendors of art and imported goods.
Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 28, noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 29.
Admission is $1 or a non-perishable food item for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. Admission is free for ages 12 and younger with a parent or guardian.
For more information, visit www.greensborogreekfest.com or follow the Greensboro Greek Festival page on Facebook.
Sticker design contest
Smith Street Diner — a diner at 438 Battleground Ave. in downtown Greensboro with biscuits big enough to make a WWF wrestler weep — wants to update its branding and is holding two contests to help do that.
The first is for a branded sticker of a design of any shape that can fit on a car bumper, laptop or other objects.
Email designs to bkizhnerman@gmail.com and include a PDF, a JPEG and vector art attachments.
The top three designs will be put to an online vote. The winning design gets $75, the second-place winner gets a Smith Street Diner gift card, and the third-place winner gets a T-shirt.
The diner is also holding a contest for the best slogan for that new T-shirt.
Previous T-shirt slogans were “Biggest Biscuit in the ‘Boro” and “Risk It for the Biscuit.”
Slogan submissions can be biscuit related or in keeping with the diner and its branding.
Diner staff will pick their three favorite slogans and post them for an online vote. The winner gets $25 and a T-shirt.
Deadline for both contests is Oct. 31.
Men can cook fundraiser
Yes, men can cook. And they’ll prove it from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Special Events Center of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
About 50 professional and amateur community cooks will offer bite-size samples of their signature dishes during the event to benefit the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro.
The event will include a silent auction and live entertainment.
Tickets are $40 and $10 for ages 10 and younger at the door or in advance at the resource center at 628 Summit Ave. or at www.womenscentergso.org.
N.C. wine festival
Sample North Carolina wines during the Taste Carolina Wine Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at Guilford Merchants Association at 300 Commerce Place in downtown Greensboro.
The 16th annual event is presented by the Greensboro Jaycees.
In addition to nearly 10 wineries, the event will feature live music, games, food trucks and local vendors.
Admission is $30. Early admission at 11 a.m. is $35. Those not drinking alcohol get in for $15.
For information, visit the Taste Carolina Wine Festival page on Facebook.
Wendy’s soon to offer breakfast
Wendy’s will begin offering breakfast next year.
The fast food giant announced it will expand offering breakfast beyond the 300 restaurants that currently offer it.
The menu will feature items such as Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.
One City, One Book wine tasting
Sample the wines of South Africa and explore the history of the Franschhoek Valley during a tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3 at Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast at 204 N. Mendenhall St. in Greensboro.
The event is part of One City, One Book, a community read of “Born a Crime,” comedian and host of Comedy Central’s “Daily Show” Trevor Noah’s memoir of growing up in apartheid South Africa.
The event is free, but wine must be purchased. There will be food pairings inspired by South Africa.
Donations will be accepted for the Greensboro Public Library Foundation.
For information, email beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov.
National Coffee Day
National Coffee Day is Sept. 29 and the following eateries are offering some hot deals.
Buy one hot coffee at participating
- Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide on National Coffee Day and get a second one (of equal or lesser value) for free.
- Get one free original glazed doughnut and one free brewed coffee at Krispy Kreme. Krispy Kreme is also offering a glazed doughnut filled with coffee creme through Sept. 29.
- Pilot Flying J stores are giving away any size hot or cold coffee through the Pilot Flying J app.
