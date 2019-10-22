Blaze Pizza opens at 11 a.m. Thursday at 4522 W. Wendover Ave. at Wendover Commons in Greensboro.
Anyone who orders a pizza at the Greensboro restaurant through the Blaze app on Friday gets a free pizza.
It is the Triad debut for the California-based fast-casual pizza chain.
Blaze specializes in customized made-to-order pizza from its own scratch-made dough. More than 40 fresh toppings are available. Pizzas are baked in a 700- to 800-degree gas-fired oven in about 3 minutes.
“We make fresh dough every day and let it rise for 24 hours,” said Atul Patel, who is opening the franchise with his wife Aruna.
Signature pizzas like Red Vine with Ovalini Mozzarella and red sauce, and Greene Stripe with pesto drizzle over chicken and red peppers, are also available.
Patel said the restaurant also offers keto, gluten-free and even cauliflower crusts.
Beer and wine is available.
The 2,360-square-foot restaurant seats 58 inside and 20 outside.
Patel said he plans to open a second Blaze in Greensboro and one in Winston-Salem. Sites have not been selected for those locations.
Hours for the Greensboro store are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Phone is 336-738-3331.
Blaze has locations across the country, including 10 in North Carolina, mostly in the Charlotte and Triangle areas.
Blaze Pizza joins other Wendover Commons eateries that include Viva Chicken, Zoe’s Kitchen, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Outback Steakhouse. Breakfast and lunch chain First Watch is opening early next year.
BBQ location closing
Saturday will be the last day for the North Main Street location of Carter Brothers BBQ in High Point.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant said it is closing its restaurant at 2305 N. Main St.
The closing does not affect Carter Brothers’ other restaurant at 3802 Samet Drive where it will be business as usual.
According to the post, the building’s age has reached a point where a new building would be needed in order for the restaurant to continue. Between that and personal reasons, owners Tim and Marie Carter chose to close the location.
Carter Brothers opened its first restaurant in 1997. Co-founder Tim Carter has been running the restaurants alone for several years after losing two of his brothers.
In addition to the Samet Drive restaurant, Carter Brothers offers catering.
Italian spot changes hands
Salvatore “Sal” and Debbie Bruno have sold their longtime restaurant Salvino Cucina Italiana at 2917 Battleground Ave., Suite D in Greensboro.
“We’re retiring from the business,” Sal Bruno said. “We leave the restaurant in good hands.”
Little will change, say new owners Tom and Mary Speaker of Greensboro.
“Sal and Debbie have a tremendous loyal following. We assured them nothing would change. It’d be crazy to change,” said Mary Speaker.
Sal Bruno has been a well-known Greensboro restaurateur for 30 years. He is known for his restaurants The Elms, Cafe Bruno, Pasta n Vino, and Salvino, which he closed in 2002. In 2006, he opened Salvino Cucina Italiana at Battleground Plaza on Battleground Avenue. In 2012 he moved the restaurant to its current location, which had more seating.
The Speakers are longtime customers of Salvino. Mary said Tom is a trained chef with 36 years in the food industry, including working at Chop House, Café Pasta and The Undercurrent. Most recently, he was in food distribution. Mary was a marketer for an insurance company before being laid off.
The Brunos had been in discussions with the Speakers about taking over the restaurant. Those conversations intensified when Mary lost her job.
“I looked into if we could do it, and here we are off and running,” Mary said. “We’re extremely honored that Debbie and Sal are entrusting this to us.”
Mary said she will be the new Debbie Bruno running the front of the house. Husband Tom will be the new Sal in the kitchen.
Mary said the Brunos will help with the transition through the end of the year.
“We’ll carry on that legacy to the best of our ability, and we’re excited for what the future has to hold for us,” Mary said.
Bruno said he and wife Debbie plan to do some traveling. But he is grateful for his restaurant time.
“We appreciate all the years of working with the best people in Greensboro,” Bruno said.
Salvino Cucina Italiana is open 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Reservations are recommended by calling 336-540-8663.
Bakery gets new owners
Another well-known eatery, Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts at 1616-J Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, also has new owners.
Debbie Garrett and her husband Les Garrett took over the bakery from Traci and Erik Rankins.
The Rankins opened the bakery and custom cake shop seven years ago. Traci decided to sell the bakery to embark on a new chapter that includes being a personal chef.
The Rankins had one caveat for the new owner: Don’t change anything.
“Part of the sell was keeping the name and keeping the same recipes,” Debbie Garrett said.
Garrett is a longtime customer who started coming into the bakery to get gluten-free cupcakes for her daughter.
“I never thought the first day I walked into the door that one day I would own it,” said Garrett who is retired from being a nurse after 30 years.
Though Garrett admits she’s not a baker, she entrusts the bakery’s legacy to the same staff that worked with the Rankins. She worked all summer with Traci and her staff for a seamless transition.
“You won’t find anybody that loves the staff as much as I do. I’m real proud of the products we turn out,” Garrett said.
Along with the cupcakes, cake by the slice and keto options customers have come to love, Garrett has added some savory items such as quiche, puff pastry and croissants.
Garrett is considering adding a cooler with grab-and-go cakes. The bakery also offers grab-and-go lunch boxes that include a salad, croissant and cookie. Give the bakery 24- to 48-hour notice for the boxed lunches.
Easy Peasy is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Phone is 336-306-2827.
Diner closes
Spring Garden Diner at 1901 Spring Garden St. has closed.
The diner’s last day was Sept. 29.
An employee with the diner who asked not to be identified said the owner of the diner closed to focus on catering and a food truck, which is scheduled to participate in a food truck event today through Friday at Four Seasons Town Centre.
Rosemarie Rakowski opened the diner four years ago. It served breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Cafes in High Point offer poke bowls and milk teas
Tandem concepts Ninja Cafe and Kung Fu Tea has opened at 5815 Samet Drive, Suite 111-113 at Palladium Center in High Point.
The cafe offers sushi burritos and customized poke bowls and the adjacent tea shop offers milk teas and other beverages.
Sushi burritos include salmon ($9), eel and shrimp ($10) and crunchy shrimp ($9.50).
A poke bowl is $11 and includes a choice of rice; choice of cooked or raw seafood such as shrimp, crab or spicy salmon; choice of vegetables, such as cucumber, avocado or pink ginger; choice of topping; and choice of sauce like eel, spicy mayonnaise or honey wasabi.
The cafe also offers $8 customized bowls with cooked proteins such as chicken, beef, grilled shrimp or eel and a choice of vegetables and sauce.
Kung Fu Tea offers customized cold or hot tea beverages with a choice of toppings such as tapioca bubbles, red bean, mango jelly and popping bubbles; a choice of sugar amount; and choice of ice amount.
The shop offers a selection of classic and milk tea combinations with flavors like winter melon, coconut, honey, rose hip and pumpkin. Teas range from $3 to $4.50.
The shop also offers punch in flavors like lychee, orange, passion and pineapple. Prices range from $3.25 to $4.50.
The shop offers slush and yogurt drinks and espresso drinks.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Phone is 336-781-3233.
Biscuitville opening
Biscuitville Fresh Southern will open its first Reidsville restaurant at 5 a.m. Thursday at 660 S. Scales St.
Customers can win prizes until noon and enter a drawing for free breakfast for a year.
The restaurant is opening on the site of a former Family Dollar store.
It features Biscuitville’s latest design resembling a reclaimed barn and featuring expanded drink options, free Wi-Fi and charging ports.
The restaurant features photos and artwork capturing scenes of the Reidsville community.
Hours for the restaurant are 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Phone is 336-589-6653.
Beer, bluegrass and barbecue competition
Barbecue, beer and bluegrass are on tap for Pigstock, a benefit noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Shooting Star Farms at 5624 Davis Mill Road in Greensboro.
The seventh-annual barbecue competition is presented by nine Greensboro area Rotary Clubs.
There will be smoked pork, ribs, brisket, chicken and lots of sides and desserts. There will also be beer and wine.
Tickets are $30-$40 at pigstock2019tix.eventbee.com/.
Ages 11 and younger, with an adult, get in free.
Dine out for benefit
While shopping the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market at 2914 Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax on Sunday, stop by the market’s Moose Cafe to help women who can’t afford to get a mammogram.
From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., the restaurant will donate 10% of sales to The Burgess Fund/Novant Health Breast Cancer Center.
The restaurant offers Southern-style, home-cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Chipotle sends employees to college
Chipotle Mexican Grill is helping eligible employees get a debt-free higher-ed degree.
Through a partnership with Guild Education, Chipotle will cover tuition costs for 75 different types of business and technology degrees.
The benefit is offered after 120 days of employment.
For information, visit newsroom.chipotle.com.
Chain promotions
- Bonefish Grill is offering a three-course meal on Thursday that includes choice of salad, a choice of three lobster entrees and a dessert. Cost is $19.99.
- Get some early Halloween fun at East Coast Wings and Grill when children ages 12 and younger eat free from 3:30 p.m. to close today. Those in costume get a tote bag with goodies.
- Ruby Tuesday has introduced two new Classic Twist meals that include Mac ‘n Cheeseburger, with mac ‘n cheese on a beef patty, and Hot Honey and Bacon Chicken Sandwich with spicy butter-tossed fried chicken. They are available for a limited time.
- TGI Fridays is extending its $5 cheeseburger and fries deal beyond Tuesdays to include everyday through Nov. 3.
- Wendy’s is accommodating Carolinians by bringing back the Carolina Classic Burger to all restaurants in North and South Carolina. The burger features chili and onions and is available for a limited time.
