Liberty Brewery and Grill at 914 Mall Loop Road in High Point is closing.
South Carolina-based Homegrown Hospitality Group, which operates the restaurant, said in a release the brewery will close Sunday.
“Homegrown Hospitality Group continually is evaluating its concepts and the best way it can serve its communities. At this time, the company has decided to close the Liberty location in High Point and is deciding what next steps will be for the building and the best way it can provide for this community,” Homegrown said in a statement.
Homegrown opened Liberty in a free-standing building at Oak Hollow Mall in 2000.
The company, which owns the building, said it is reviewing options for the space, including the opening of a new concept, leasing to a new tenant or selling it.
Homegrown continues to operate Liberty Tap Room locations in the South Carolina cities of Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Columbia and Irmo.
The company operates seven other restaurant concepts in North and South Carolina and Georgia.
Other eateries that continue to operate at the mall site include Chili’s Grill and Bar and McDonald’s.
Mardi Gras menu
It’s that time of year, and Blue Denim (217 S. Elm St., Greensboro) has rolled out its annual Throw Me Somethin’ Mister Mardi Gras menu.
The menu includes items like boudin balls ($9), shrimp ($17) and oyster ($18) po’boys, crawfish etouffee ($18), seafood gumbo ($18) and beignets with chocolate-coffee pots de creme ($11).
Other New Orleans-inspired items include Bayou Tamale with duck confit ($12), Revolution Burger with spicy grilled shrimp ($17), pork bahn mi ($14), red snapper court bouillon ($26), blackened New York strip steak frites ($27) and duck confit ($21).
The menu is available through Feb. 25.
A Mardi Gras Brunch with live jazz will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
There also will be live jazz Saturday night and a Mardi Gras party Feb. 25, Fat Tuesday, with live music from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Phone is 336-676-5689 or visit www.bluedenimgso.com.
Cookout opens
Cookout has opened at 3309 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
The new location was built on the site formerly Mrs. Winners Chicken and Biscuits, which closed last year.
The other Cookout location on Battleground will continue to operate as usual.
Street food tacos
Crafted — The Art of the Taco (220 S. Elm St., Greensboro) has some new menu items.
After the restaurant’s sister eatery, Crafted — The Art of Street Food, closed in December, owner Kris Fuller promised to incorporate some Street Food’s popular dishes onto the taco menu.
Fuller has delivered with the addition of the tacos The Wayfarer, with bulgogi short rib ($11.95), the Cuban Link, with pulled pork and ham ($10.95) and the Honky Tonk with buttermilk fried chicken and Nashville hot oil ($10.95).
The restaurant also added two $6.95 rice bowls that include green curry and bibimbap with pickled vegetables and Korean red sauce.
Street Food’s Canadian-inspired poutine got a Tex-Mex spin with chorizo gravy over fries ($8.95).
The menu also features three new burger options.
Phone is 336-273-0030 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Doughnuts and beer
The wine and beer shop Cellar 23 (2309 Fleming Road, Suite 107, Greensboro) is holding a Mardi Gras party 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25 with doughnuts and a tasting of beers from Blowing Rock Brewery.
Cost is $5.
Phone is 336-676-5003 or visit the shop’s Facebook page.
Free treats for Leap Day babies
Olive Garden is giving four free dolcinis (mini desserts) on Feb. 29 to those whose birthday falls on that day, also known as Leap Day.
For all customers on that day, a take-home entree is $2.29 and every take-home after entree beyond the first one is only $5.
