Machete, a supper club turned restaurant, has opened at 600-C Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
It opened near Deep Roots Market next to Sage Mule in the space formerly Crafted — The Art of Street Food. Street Food closed at the end of last year.
Machete is the brick-and-mortar opening of a Greensboro-based supper club by the same name that has operated since 2018.
Owner Tal Blevins said the restaurant will be a reflection of what he and chefs Kevin Cottrell and Lydia Greene have been doing with the supper club dinners. He said the menu is “modern American supper club with an emphasis on variety.”
“We want it to be elevated food, but fun with a laid-back atmosphere,” Blevins said.
The menu features items including double-fried chicken ($10), smoked pork ribs ($12), short ribs with roasted cabbage ($23) and Sunburst Trout ($22).
“Things that people recognize but with some global tables thrown in,” Blevins said. “It’s farm to table, but that table might be in Argentina.”
The menu will reflect the seasons and what regional producers have to offer.
Blevins was inspired to create Machete after becoming a partner with Lazy Bear, a Michelin two-star pop-up dinner party in San Francisco where he lived for 20 years while working for a gaming company.
After returning to his hometown of Greensboro, he started his own supper club with Cottrell, the restaurant’s executive chef, and Greene, chef de cuisine and a culinary graduate from Alamance Community College. Both cut their teeth at the former restaurant LaRue.
Blevins said the menu’s price points range from $4 “snacks” to a $33 scallop entrée. But generally, he tries to keep the median price between $8 to $12 so that people from the neighborhood’s breweries (Joymongers, Pig Pounder) feel just as welcome as people coming in before attending a show at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, which will open March 20.
“Although it’s elevated, it’s not a white-tablecloth experience,” he said. “It’s like being in our house.”
Blevins said the supper club has been on hiatus while he and his team get the restaurant up and running, but he plans to add supper club dinners to the restaurant’s events in the coming months.
So what about that name?
“I’d like to say it means cutting edge, carving a path or exploring,” Blevins said. “But it actually came from a childhood experience with our executive chef Kevin.”
Blevins explains that Cottrell, also a Greensboro native, liked to roam the woods near his home when he was a child. His sidekick was a machete.
“We were brainstorming names, and that’s the one that kept coming back,” Blevins said with a laugh.
Blevins said if the name has any symbolism in regard to the restaurant, it would be in elevated childhood memories, like the menu aspires to be.
“It fits in with the vision,” he said.
Hours for the restaurant are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Dinner service begins at 5 p.m. with the 4 o’clock hour reserved for cocktails and appetizers in the front of the restaurant where garage doors will be rolled up on warm days.
Eventually late night hours will be added with a menu of small plates such as ramen, bao, fried rice and “hot chicken” sandwiches.
Phone is 336-265-8859.
Follow @machetegso on Facebook and Instagram.
Taco brunch event
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro will hold a breakfast taco brunch beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Chef Jeff Brewer of Melt Kitchen and Bar will be serving tacos stuffed with eggs, Neese’s Country Sausage, potatoes, Melt’s signature cheese sauce and house pico de gallo. Plates come with a side of Old Mill of Guilford Grits.
Cost is $7 per plate.
Orange juice and bottled water will be for sale, and Gate City Coffee and Tea Hugger will be vending at the market.
Live music will be by Laura Jane Vincent starting at 9 a.m.
The market is open from 7 a.m. to noon each Saturday.
For information, visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org or call 336-373-2402.
While at the market, it is always tempting to pick up produce or jars of preserves before purchasing. The market encourages shoppers to refrain from doing this unless you are purchasing the item. Good public hygiene and being considerate of other shoppers should be practiced no matter where you are, particularly in regard to food.
Bakery holds environmental event
Meet Thomas Rowell, a photographer, filmmaker and National Geographic Explorer during an event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Maxie B’s Bakery and Desert Cafe at 2403 Battleground Ave., Suite 7 in Greensboro.
Bakery owner Robin Davis said she is passionate about the environment and plans to use the bakery to host additional environmental and animal conservation welfare events.
Davis said she discovered Rowell through an article in Western North Carolina Magazine while on a trip to Asheville and asked the UNC-School of the Arts alumnus to show his works at the bakery.
During the informal session, you can meet Rowell and view a collection of his short films and photography from India.
Davis will hold a ticketed program with Rowell and screening of Rowell’s short film “The Buck: Stories to Change the World” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 to benefit Wildlife SOS, which rescues and rehabilitates animals in India.
Visit www.maxieb.com for tickets. For information, call the bakery at 336-288-9811.
Gibsonville getting a brewery
Downtown Gibsonville is getting its first brewery.
The Toasty Kettlyst Beer Company hopes to be brewing by the summer at 106 W. Main St.
It is opening in a two-story building formerly Sherry’s On Main consignment shop.
Praveen Karandikar is opening the brewery.
It will feature IPAs, brown ales, porters, lagers, stouts, bocks and wheat beers.
“These beers will be made with a focus on some of the historical profiles but adding our own spin on recipe development bringing out some innovative flavors,” Karandikar said in a release.
Follow the brewery’s progress on Facebook to learn more.
Eat out to help out
Nearly 20 Rockingham County restaurants will offer 10% of sales to Aging Disability and Transit Services of Rockingham County during March Meals, Eat Out-Help Out fundraiser through the end of the month.
Restaurant participation days vary.
For a list of restaurants and dates, visit www.adtsrc.org or call 336-349-2343.
Pi Day deals
Saturday, March 14, is Pi Day, a day to celebrate the mathematical number for the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter beginning at 3.14 with an infinite number of decimals.
Some restaurants are taking advantage of the recognition to promote their own pi(es).
Blaze Pizza (4522 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro) is offering $3.14 build-your-own 11-inch pizza starting at 3:14 p.m. until closing.
Cherry Pit Cafe and Pie Shop (411 Pisgah Church Road, Suite B, Greensboro) is offering buy-one-get-one for $1 on pie slices.
Pieology (3316 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro) is offering buy-one-get-one for $3.14 on its artisan thin pizzas. Also, new Pie Life Rewards members who download the app on March 14 will be entered into a drawing for free pizza for a year.
Roza Mayflower Seafood (2631 Randleman Road, Greensboro) is offering 99-cent slices of pie.
Chain promotions
Participation of the following promotions may vary at each restaurant, so it is always best to inquire ahead of ordering.
- DQ is offering buy-one-get-one for 80 cents on Blizzard treats of equal or lesser value through March 15.
- Pizza Hut has added Nashville hot wings at stores that offer wings.
- For a limited time, participating Subway restaurants are offering buy-one-get-one free foot-long subs ordered online or with the Subway app.
- Taco Bell has added a feature to its self-service kiosks in which you can swipe to show only vegetarian items, such as Layered Vegetarian Burrito, Black Bean Chalupa Supreme and Black Bean Soft Taco.
- Wendy’s now offers breakfast items that include Breakfast Baconator sandwich, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and the cold-brew coffee beverage Frosty-ccino.
- Zaxby’s has brought back fried pickles with ranch sauce as a temporary addition to its Shareables menu.
