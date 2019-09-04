At The Summit Cafe at 1050 Summit Ave. in Greensboro you get a little helping of faith with your scrambled eggs and sausage.
“We love the Lord in this place,” said Nezzie Martin.
Martin worked at the café for 10 years before taking it over in February. For several years prior, she had thought about doing something different. Her father tried to talk her into starting a food truck.
“It wasn’t what God had planned,” Martin said.
Instead, she became the owner of the same café where her father sat at the corner table nearly every day before he died in 2016.
Since taking over the cafe, she’s given it a face lift. Outside, the more than 50-year-old diner got a fresh coat of bright yellow paint with blue trim — the colors of N.C. A&T University. Inside are hung black and white prints of photos from the civil rights era.
The café, which was at one time one of several Greensboro Toddle House diner chain franchises, became The Summit Café in 1989 after Aggie alumnus Roderick Wright took over the restaurant.
Martin said she couldn’t have made the transition to cafe owner without the help of her manager and good friend Bernard Rankin, who Martin said “The Lord placed in our lives.”
The restaurant seats 32 at tables and a counter that overlooks the grill. It is open every day for breakfast and lunch every day except for Sunday.
Martin makes no apologies for closing on Sunday.
“I’m a God fearing woman,” Martin said.
Egg and meat combinations, like the classic combo ($5.95) with grits or home fried potatoes, are offered along with a variety of breakfast sandwiches that range from $2 to $4.95. Meat options include items like bacon, sausage patties, liver pudding, corned beef hash and salmon patties.
Pancakes, waffles and French toast are on the menu.
Specialty $8.95 combos take things to a new level with chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and steak.
Burgers and sandwiches are on the lunch menu such as a double burger ($6.95), turkey burger ($5.95), salmon patty ($5.95) and club sandwich ($5.95).
Mac and cheese, green beans, cabbage and rice are among the sides.
Check The New Summit Cafe Facebook page to see what the daily $4.95 special is.
The Summit Café is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Phone is 336-676-6677.
Glenwood Diner opens on UNCG campus
Glenwood Diner (www.dineoncampus.com/uncg/glenwood-diner) has opened at 1201 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
It opened in the space formerly The Den at Denny’s in the McCormick Building of Spartan Village, UNCG’s mixed-use student housing facility.
The diner offers gourmet twists on comfort food like pulled pork ($6.95) and smoked brisket ($7.95) on a brioche bun, and a selection of $6.49 items that can be ordered as a salad or a wrap such as Apple Cranberry Pecan, Guacamole Chicken Cobb, Korean BBQ and Chicken Caesar.
Small bites and sides include fries with pimento cheese ($4.95), fried pickle chips ($2.99), mac n’ cheese ($2.99) and jalapeno cornbread (99 cents).
You can also create your own burger with a choice of beef, turkey, black bean or Beyond Burger patty, brioche or Kaiser roll and a choice of toppings and sauces like blue cheese, pimento cheese, tangy burger sauce and Ghost Pepper sauce. Burgers are $5.99, except for Beyond Burger which is $12.95.
The diner is open for breakfast with bagels and items like a breakfast burrito ($4.95), shredded barbecue pork hash ($5.59 full order, $2.95 half), French toast platter ($5.99) and grits with pimento cheese ($2.99).
Milkshakes and ice cream sundaes are available.
The diner sources some things locally such as New Garden Bagels, Old Mill of Guilford Grits and Homeland Creamery Ice Cream.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Phone is 336-334-4909.
Glenwood Diner joins other eateries at Spartan Village that include Homeslice Pizza, Pita Delite, Taco Bao, Tropical Smoothie Café and Bestway Marketplace. All retailers in the complex, which is at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and West Gate City Boulevard, are open to the public.
Greensboro Pride has its own beer
This year’s Greensboro Pride festival has its own beer.
Holly Springs-based Bombshell Beer Company created the GSO Pride Lager which is described in a release as “an easy drinking lager with raspberry and green apple.”
The beer is available for a limited time at Boxcar Bar and Arcade, Little Brother Brewing, beerthirty, Jake’s Billiards, Lindley Park Filling Station, Lowes Foods in Jamestown, Lao Restaurant and Bar, Darryl’s, The Bearded Goat, Bites and Pints Gastro Pub, Crafted — The Art of the Taco, Crafted — The Art of Street Food, Mellow Mushroom in Greensboro, Goofy Foot Taproom, Cellar 23, Bestway Grocery, Westerwood Tavern, and Beer Co. in both Greensboro and Graham.
The beer will also be available during the Greensboro Pride Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 in downtown Greensboro.
A portion of proceeds from the lager sales will support the Greensboro Pride Festival.
For more information, visit greensboropride.org or the festival’s Facebook page.
More delivery available
Grubhub, a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery service, has partnered with Dine Brands, the parent company of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar and IHOP restaurants.
That means more than 1,700 Applebee’s and 1,300 IHOP locations across the United States will be available on the Grubhub marketplace.
To check on delivery areas, visit www.grubhub.com.
Pizza place brings back subs
Jet’s Pizza is bringing back 8-inch classic subs in seven options.
The chain has also added cauliflower as a pizza crust option and added spinach to the toppings options.
There is also a new 8-inch chocolate chip brownie.
In Greensboro, you can find Jet’s at 1564-C Highwoods Blvd. and 2408 Spring Garden St.
Other chain promotions include:
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering a free order of lasagne to go with a dine-in order of Chicken Bryan, Chicken Marsala, Pollo Rosa Maria or Chicken Trio (featuring all three dishes) through Sept. 8.
- Cold Stone Creamery has two new items inspired by Nintendo games. They include the Mario and Luigi’s Masterpiece Creation with Sweet Cream ice cream, rainbow sprinkles, blue frosting and fudge; and Rainbow Sprinkle Road, a new ice cream cake with rainbow sprinkles and blue frosting. Both are available through Oct. 15.
- Steak ‘n Shake has new seasonal shakes that include Caramel Apple, Oreo Cookie Double Stuff and Pumpkin Spice. They are available through Nov. 3. Steak ‘n Shake at 4409 W. Wendover Ave. is open 24 hours daily.
- Make a donation to March of Dimes this month at SweetFrog frozen yogurt shops and get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon. In the Triad there are shops in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Asheboro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.