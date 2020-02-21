Jakes Battleground Avenue

Jake's Diner on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro.

 By Carl Wilson carl.wilson@greensboro.com

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro diner chain has opened a fourth location.

Jake's Diner opened at 2505 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.

It opened in the space formerly Los Gordos Tex-Mex Cafe and most recently BurgerIM, which closed in November.

The restaurant got a makeover, including a U-shaped counter built into the dining room so that the diner could offer counter service like the chain’s other locations.

The restaurant seats around 60. A patio will open in the spring.

The new Jake’s offers the same comforting breakfast, lunch and dinner menu with breakfast meat and egg plates, waffles, omelets, sandwiches and wraps, and steaks.

The diner offers daily Blue Plate specials like beef tips over rice, pork chops and fried chicken.

Breakfast is served all day.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

Phone is 336-907-3563.

Allen and Mary Blythe opened their first Jake’s in 1995. They named the restaurant after their son.

Jake's also has locations at 3512 Drawbridge Parkway, 4220 W. Wendover Ave. and 2206 S. Holden Road.

Contact at 336-373-7145 or at carl.wilson@greensboro.com.

