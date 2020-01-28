At a new Greensboro drive-through, you will definitely be thinking in the box when it comes to tacos.
Taco In The Box has opened at 3204-E. Bessemer Ave. in Greensboro.
If you don’t count Taco Bell, this may be Greensboro’s only drive-through taco joint.
Taco proteins are limited to steak and chicken. They are $2 each for a corn tortilla and $3.50 each for a larger flour tortilla. Add cheese for a little extra.
You can also get steak or chicken in quesadillas for $3.50 each or $10.50 for three.
The drive-through also offers another Mexican specialty, the torta ($5) which is a bread roll stuffed with steak, chicken, cheese and onions.
Go light with a grilled chicken salad for $6.
Chicken wings and chicken tenders are offered. Wings come in a choice of four flavors, including Mango Habañero, and range in price from $6 for seven wings to $24.50 for 30 wings.
Chicken tenders are $6.99 for seven pieces to $28.50 for 30 pieces. Four dipping sauces are available.
Fries are also offered.
Judging by the prices hand-written on tape on the menu board, prices may be subject to change.
A variety of Coke, Fanta, Powerade and Monster drinks are available, as are Mexican fruit drinks bottled under the Tum-e-Yummies and Jarritos labels.
Hours for Taco In The Box are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The phone is 336-291-8794.
Healthy cafe closes
Guiltless Cafe at 109 W. Main St. in Jamestown has closed.
The cafe, formerly Healthy House, served coffee, kombucha and gluten and sugar-free items.
Scoop shop gives back, helps United Way
Ben & Jerry’s at the Shops at Friendly Center wants to “Shake Down Poverty” with a program to help United Way.
The scoop shop will donate $1 from the sale of a featured milkshake to United Way of Greater Greensboro to help with the organization’s efforts to reduce poverty.
For the past few years, Ben & Jerry’s has helped United Way through Free Cone Day.
Now the shop wants to help out United Way all year with a featured shake every three months.
The program kicks off with a strawberry-and-chocolate-fudge-brownie milkshake called Love GSO.
Substitutions can be made to accommodate different dietary needs, including swapping for non-dairy milks.
Ben & Jerry’s is at 3332 W. Friendly Ave.
For more information, visit www.unitedwaygso.org.
Americans love wings for the Super Bowl
Americans will eat 1.4 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl LIV weekend.
That’s according to a projection from the National Chicken Council.
The NCC predicts Americans will eat 27 million more wings than last year.
Chain promotions
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is introducing a bacon curry burger with curry-flavored red onions, and Zen chicken burger with Asian-inspired honey-miso sauce. Both are available through April 19.
- Taco Bell is bringing back its nacho fries and this time they are being paired with buffalo chicken. They are available for a limited time at participating locations.
