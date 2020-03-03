Dairi-O has opened at 10301 S. Main St. in Archdale.
Dairi-O is a Winston-Salem-based chain that serves hot dogs, hamburgers, sandwiches, soup, salads, ice cream, sundaes, floats and shakes.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
The phone number is 336-858-5671 and website is https://dairio.com.
There are seven other Dairi-O locations including restaurants in Winston-Salem, King, Rural Hall, Clemmons, Kernersville, Mooresville and an Asheboro location that opened last summer.
Downtown restaurant temporarily closes
Pier Oyster Bar and Grille at 214 S. Elm St. has temporarily closed.
The restaurant will be closed until May 15 to address “foundation issues.”
In a release, owner Rocco Scarfone said, “We will be fully cooperating with our landlord Peter Couchell of Furman Capital, who ensures us that this issue will be fixed expeditiously and to the highest standards so that we can get back to serving customers.”
Scarfone said the unexpected closure was not welcome news ahead of the March 20 opening of the downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Taproom closes
A downtown Greensboro tap room that features nearly 50 taps has closed.
On Friday, Horigan’s House of Taps at 603-A S. Elm St. announced on its Facebook page and website that it was closing.
The post reads: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce Horigan’s House of Taps will be closing its doors as of Sunday morning March 1, 2020. ... To all our Tap House guests, friends and family, it has been our pleasure and honor to share this experience with you. Thank you all for supporting us. As our ‘Tap House’ chapter ends, a new one begins for us. We look forward to focusing on the priorities and needs of our family and spending as much quality time with them as possible.”
Mike and Mary Beth Horan opened the taproom in 2017. It offered 48 taps of craft brews and wines with a self-serve concept.
The closing follows on the heels of Preyer Brewing, a brewery and taproom at the north end of downtown.
Grocery chain ceases 24-hour service
Starting today, all Harris Teeter grocery stores will start closing at midnight, including two in Greensboro.
The stores at 3330 W. Friendly Ave. at Friendly Center and 5710-W W. Gate City Blvd. will no longer be open all night.
The store at 2727 S. Church St. in Burlington is also moving away from being a 24-hour store.
The reduction in hours is part of Harris Teeter transitioning all of its stores away from 24-hour service.
“We see this shift as an alignment with many other retailers in the grocery industry,” a spokesperson for Harris Teeter said in a statement.
Several factors are cited for the change including customer shopping trends, lease requirements and “other economic considerations.”
As of today, all stores will close at midnight. Stores will open each day at 5 or 6 a.m., depending on the store.
According to the spokesperson, no positions are being eliminated as a result of the transition.
Bakery adds seating area
Cheesecakes by Alex at 315 S. Elm St. in Greensboro has a new seating area.
The bakery has expanded into an adjacent space that offers seating for about 25.
The new space replaces a previous seating area on the other side of the bakery that required customers to navigate a narrow hall around the kitchen.
“It’s more convenient than going around the kitchen to get to the old space,” owner Alex Amoroso said.
Amoroso said the old space, a brick-walled add-on to the building, is built over an old parking deck.
Michael Delev, vice-president of Weaver Investment Company which owns the parking lot, said the lot is past its time and will be demolished. A new parking lot will be built at the Davie Street level and will eliminate the Elm Street level parking.
Amoroso said relocating the bakery’s seating area will also allow room to expand the bakery’s kitchen.
For fans of the bakery’s aquarium, its inhabitants got a larger aquarium that was installed in the new seating area.
Amoroso said he is working with the city and Downtown Greensboro Inc. on the possibility of turning two parking spaces in front of the store into a “parklet” — a pedestrian-friendly sidewalk addition — for outdoor seating.
Friday fun
Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Company at 504 State St. in Greensboro is helping parents unwind with Bounce House Fridays starting March 20.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. each Friday, a free bounce house will be available for children. Food trucks and vendors will also be on-site.
To follow updates on the weekly event, visit Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Company on Facebook or call 336-763-7087.
Chain promotions
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering spaghetti and meatballs for $11.99 Friday through Monday.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill has added Queso Blanco to its menu. The dip has aged Monterey Jack and white cheddar cheeses with serrano, poblano and chipotle peppers. It will replace Chipotle’s current queso.
- Longhorn Steakhouse has brought back grilled lamb chops as part of its Bone-In, Bold Flavors menu, which also features the 18-ounce Outlaw Rib-eye and 18-ounce fire-grilled T-bone steak.
- Papa John’s has added Jalapeno Popper Rolls, jalapeno’s stuffed with cream cheese wrapped in pizza dough.
