Editor’s note: Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order ordering all restaurants and bars to close for dine-in services to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Takeout and delivery services will continue.
The seafood chain Crazy Crab opened its third Triad location at 1653 New Garden Road in Greensboro.
It opened at Garden Creek Center in the free-standing restaurant that was formerly NOLA Seafood and Steakhouse.
Crazy Crab specializes in seafood boils with a variety of shellfish, seasoning and spice level. Daily specials range from $26 for a half pound of snow crab legs on Monday to $36 for lobster tail on weekends.
Or make your own combination plate with a half-pound or pound of shellfish of choice.
The restaurant also offers a variety of fried fish baskets.
In keeping with the Southern Louisiana flavors from its predecessor’s menu, Crazy Crab offers jambalaya ($13), shellfish po’boys ($11), seafood gumbo ($14) and crawfish étouffée ($15).
Lunch specials are served until 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and include fried shrimp or oyster baskets ($8), blackened shrimp salad ($10) and jambalaya ($10).
Fifty-cent oysters and half-off wine, Thursday night specials popular with the NOLA crowd, are being offered.
Hours for the restaurant are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Phone is 336-895-4784.
Crazy Crab opened its first Triad location at 1375 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. The chain recently took over NOLA’s other location at 4312 Big Tree Way in Greensboro.
Mexican restaurant opens in Greensboro
Amigo’s Restaurant and Cantina opened at 5315 Liberty Road, Units J and K in Greensboro.
The restaurant offers an extensive menu of Mexican and Tex-Mex favorites such as arroz con pollo ($10.95), Baja garlic shrimp ($14.95) and fried burritos ($12.95).
The menu includes a selection of burritos, fajitas, quesadillas and enchiladas.
Tacos include Mexico City-style tacos ($11.95 for slow-cooked pork, $12.95 for steak) and Mango Habanero Shrimp Tacos ($12.95).
Lunch is served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and includes a variety of items averaging $7.95 or get an order of lunch fajitas for about $9. Lunch combinations are $6.95 for one item and $7.95 for two.
Vegetarian options are available. The restaurant features a full-service bar.
The restaurant’s phone is 336-541-8313.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Amigo’s shares the strip center with another eatery, Isabella’s Pizza Pub.
Beer, wine shop coming
The Sip in Shop will open this spring at 107 Lewis St. in Gibsonville.
The shop, which will sell craft beer and wine, will include a tasting room.
The shop will join The Toasty Kettlyst, a craft brewery opening at 106 W. Main St. this summer.
James Beard delaying awards
The James Beard Foundation is postponing its nominee announcement and annual awards ceremonies to sometime this summer.
The decision was made because of concerns with the spread of coronavirus.
The postponed ceremonies include the Media Awards, the Leadership Awards and Restaurant and Chef Awards.
New dates for the nominee announcement and the awards ceremonies are to be determined.
In the meantime, the organization is exploring how it can help chefs and the restaurant industry address challenges associated with the virus. A survey for chefs and restaurant industry leaders has been posted at www.surveymonkey.com/r/89C7L9B.
For information about the James Beard Foundation, visit www.jamesbeard.org.
