Austin’s Bar and Grill is moving into the old Liberty Brewery and Grill location at 914 Mall Loop Road in High Point.
Liberty Brewery, which had operated for 20 years, closed in February.
Austin’s owner Bessie Pantazis said she hopes to be open by the summer.
“If the dine-in ban expires, we could be open by June 1,” Pantazis said.
Pantazis said they had planned to move the restaurant, and being shut down during the pandemic proved to be a good time to do that.
“There’s some things we want to change, and this is the perfect time for us,” Pantazis said.
She said they are in the process of remodeling the new location, a free-standing building at the former Oak Hollow Mall site. Austin’s will gain an additional 60 to 75 seats.
The former brewery’s equipment is still on site, and Pantazis hints the restaurant might put it to use if the right person came along to help.
Austin’s has been operating at 2448 N. Main St. for 28 years. The family-owned restaurant describes itself as “elegant dining with casual dress” and serves steaks, prime rib, barbecue, pasta, sandwiches and homemade desserts.
The Fresh Markets feeds families
The Fresh Market surpassed its April goal of providing 5 million meals to families in need through Feeding America.
In a release, the company said it collected nearly $300,000 through in-store and online donations which went directly to Feeding America which partners with 200 food banks to provide the meals.
As families continue to struggle during the coronavirus pandemic, The Fresh Market accepts donations for Feeding America at all 159 stores and online.
For more information and to donate, visit www.feedingamerica.org.
Chain promotions
Promotions vary by location. Always inquire before ordering.
Participating company-owned
- Church’s chicken locations will give four free hand-held chicken pot pies with every family meal purchase.
- Dunkin’ is now offering delivery through Uber Eats at 1,700 locations. More than 4,000 locations will offer the service by the end of May.
