More than 50 food trucks will converge for the bi-annual Greensboro Food Festival.
The outdoor event will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday in downtown Greensboro at Greene and Market streets.
The festival features a diverse range of savory and sweet trucks from King Queen Haitian Cuisine to Dusty Donuts.
The event will feature live music from acts including Rachel Wilson. A couple of dozen art and craft vendors will also be on site. Activities for kids include inflatables and chalk art.
For information, visit www.greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com.
Wings restaurant reopens
Following a makeover, East Coast Wings and Grill at 1579 New Garden Road in Greensboro has reopened.
The restaurant celebrates Thursday with 50-cent wings all day and drink specials.
From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 2 Guys Named Chris from radio station Rock 92 (92.3 FM) will broadcast, and there will be a photo booth.
Local owners Daryl and Angela Townsend remodeled the location after successfully remodeling their Kernersville location last year.
Jamaican restaurant opens
Dixon’s Jamaican Taste has opened at 3261 S. Church St. in Southwood Square strip center in Burlington.
The restaurant is a brick and mortar establishment of a food truck.
The menu features authentic Jamaican foods such as curry chicken, jerk chicken, oxtails, and rice and peas.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Phone is 336-567-5332 or follow the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Customer appreciation day
The Fresh Market Greensboro stores at 3712 Lawndale Drive and 1560 Highwoods Blvd. will hold a customer appreciation celebration Saturday with a free coffee, juice and continental-style breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. From noon to 4 p.m., there will be free samples from throughout the store. At 2 p.m., try samples from a freshly cracked wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Reusable bags will be given to the first 100 customers and there will be a raffle for a gift basket.
Also, Guilford County Schools’ teachers and staff with ID get 20% off purchases through Aug. 27.
Cafe helps cancer research
In honor of late co-founder Lori Newcomb, Newk’s Eatery is accepting donations for Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance through Sept. 30.
Ten cents from every Newk’s Cares water bottle sold is donated to OCRA year round.
Newk’s has also brought back the Thai chicken soup and is featuring a shrimp and avocado salad inspired by Newcomb.
Other chain promotions
- Applebee’s Grill and Bar
- has new burgers: quesadilla burger served in a tortilla with cheese, bacon and spicy sauce; whisky burger with whisky-infused steak sauce; and a brunch burger topped with hash browns, bacon and fried egg. Also, Applebee’s is offering delivery through DoorDash at its app or at Applebees.com.
- Bacon and fried onion rings lend crunch to two new Ruby Tuesday sandwiches that include cheesy crunch burger, with pimento cheese, and honey crunch chicken sandwich with cheddar cheese.
- To its Crabfest menu,
- Red Lobster
- has added a pound of wild-caught snow crab legs for $19.99 (bairdi or dungeness crab can be added for $5) and crab imperial, featuring a mix of crab and seafood in melted cheese, for $15.99.