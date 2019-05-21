Some of the Triangle’s best wings are coming to the Triad.
Durham’s Heavenly Buffaloes is opening a downtown Greensboro location this summer at 356 S. Elm St. in the space formerly the Snack Bar.
Dain Phelan and Mark Dundas, and their wives, opened Heavenly Buffaloes in Durham in 2014 as a take-out and delivery shack specializing in Buffalo Wings and waffle fries. The restaurant caught on with Durham residents and Duke students. Four years later, they opened a dine-in joint in Chapel Hill offering beer and big screen televisions.
The restaurant is the recipient of “Indy Week’s” Best of Triangle award for Best Wings in Durham County for four consecutive years.
Now, they hope to duplicate success in Greensboro.
“A lot of our customers drive over to Chapel Hill from Greensboro,” Dundas said.
The restaurant will offer wings in a variety of signature sauces, Idaho and sweet potato waffle fries and beer.
Dundas thinks the Greensboro location will fit in well with downtown’s vibrant night life.
Dundas is targeting an opening in mid-June or early July.
Food trailer serves cupcakes, coffee
There’s a new food truck on the streets, or rather, a food trailer. It’s called Babycakes Blended, and it’s a blend of cupcakes from Babycakes Gourmet Bakery (304 Trindale Road, Archdale) and coffee from The Blend coffee shop (1122 Randolph St., Thomasville).
“I’m super excited about it. It’s been a long time coming,” said Angela Beasley, owner of Babycakes.
Beasley and her husband bought the blue and white 1972 Travelmate travel trailer a few years ago and waited for the right time to turn it into a mobile extension of her brick-and-mortar bakery. When the owners of The Blend approached her about selling her baked goods in their shop, she saw an opportunity and asked the coffee shop to join her in the trailer.
The trailer will offer five flavors of cupcakes rotated from the 145 flavors offered at the shop such as banana pudding and Cheerwine. But you can always count on chocolate, vanilla and strawberry to be on hand.
The trailer will also offer build-your-own cupcake in which a choice of cupcake and buttercream frosting is layered in a cup with optional toppings.
The trailer is available for hire for corporate functions, weddings and other events. Call 336-308-3120 or visit Babycakes Gourmet on Facebook.
Chain promotions
- Wingstop has new wing flavors that include Ancho Honey Glaze and Harissa Lemon Pepper.
- Cold Stone Creamery has new Classic Cookie Dough Creations that include Dough-lightful Peanut Butter, The Way the Cookie Crumbles with Oreos, and One Smart Brookie with brownies.
- Participating Subway restaurants are offering one child’s movie ticket to see Disney’s new live-action film “Aladdin” with every Fresh Kit For Kids meal. The offer is good through June 27.
- Applebee’s has added Loaded Fajitas in a choice of sirloin steak, chicken or shrimp and topped with hot queso and bacon.
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar has brought back sourdough bread and is serving it with Champagne Brie or Cabernet Red Onion spread.
