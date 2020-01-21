The Bodega is coming soon to downtown Greensboro.
It is opening at 313 S. Greene St., Suite 101 in the space formerly La Rue before that restaurant moved to Elm Street and eventually closed.
“Bodega is a Spanish term for a grocery store that supports a small community,” said Daniel Leonard who is opening the market with Todd Olson.
Leonard sees The Bodega as a convenience to downtown residents and visitors and as a gathering spot. It will be part convenience store and part taproom. In addition to things like toiletries and snacks to go, the market will feature six taps offering craft beer which can be sipped inside or on the market’s patio.
Leonard and Olson are no strangers to downtown or to craft beer.
Olson operates downtown’s McGee Street Bar just around the corner on McGee Street. Leonard operates Gate City Growlers at Irving Park Plaza on Battleground Avenue.
Leonard said he hopes to open the market in a couple of weeks.
Coffee chain coming to Burlington
Biggby Coffee is coming to 1429 University Drive in Burlington.
According to the Michigan-based company’s website, it will be the first location for North Carolina.
An opening date is not known.
Local chefs host French fusion dinner
It’s French food fusion when chefs from Greensboro’s Chez Genese and Gibsonville’s Burke Manor Inn team up for a special dinner.
The dinner will be held at 6:57 p.m. Jan. 28 at Burke Manor Inn at 303 Burke St. in Gibsonville.
It is the second collaboration dinner between Chef Kathryn Hubert of Chez Genese and Chef Lil Lacassagne of Burke Manor Inn.
The last meal was held at Chez Genese.
Cost for the five-course meal is $72 plus tax and gratuity.
Call 336-449-6266 or email info@burkemanor.com.
Ruby Tuesday offers plant-based burger
Ruby Tuesday is offering a plant-based burger called the Awesome Burger.
The restaurant chain is the first to introduce the yellow pea-protein patty made by Sweet Earth.
It is served on brioche bun with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickles.
But it can also be substituted for a meat patty on any of the restaurant’s menu burgers.
The burger is $10.99, but you’ll have to ask for it because its not on the menu, at least not yet.
Chain promotions
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar has three new items that include the pastrami burger with beef and pastrami, California chicken with grilled chicken breast and white cheddar cheese, and the bistro burger with Gouda cheese, bacon and chipotle avocado crema. In Greensboro, find Bad Daddy’s at 4522 W. Wendover Ave.
- Barbertios has brought back seven-spiced slow-cooked pork for its burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads and nachos. It is available for a limited time along with Ghost Pepper tortillas and avocado ranch dressing. In Greensboro, find locations at 2408 Spring Garden St. and 301 Pisgah Church Road.
- Firehouse Subs has brought back the pastrami Reuben sub for a limited time. Rewards users can earn double points by ordering one through Feb. 11.
- Jet’s Pizza has brought back the Bacon Ranch Pizza available through February. In Greensboro, find Jet’s at 2408 Spring Garden St. and 1564-C Highwoods Blvd.
- Steak ‘n Shake is offering seasonal shakes that include Red Velvet, Oreo Red Velvet and Chocolate Covered Strawberry. They are available through Feb. 18. In Greensboro, find one at 4409 W. Wendover Ave.
