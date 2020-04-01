Sheetz has announced a free meal program for kids, beginning April 2.
Each meal consists of a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.
The program will be available for at least two weeks, Sheetz said. In the Triad, it will take place at more than two dozen Sheetz in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point and surrounding areas.
The entire program is spread across almost 300 Sheetz stores in the Mid-Atlantic.
"Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to participating Sheetz locations and ask an employee at the register for a meal. Families will be offered one bag per child," the company said in a statement.
“The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source,” said Travis Sheetz, president and chief operating officer of Sheetz. “It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times.”
For a full list of participating locations, visit www.sheetz.com/news/kidzmeals.
