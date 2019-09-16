Sheetz Store

RANDLEMAN — Sheetz will hold a grand opening of its new store at 2 Parrish Drive on Thursday with a donation of $7,500 to local non-profits and free coffee to customers.

Though the store opened on Sept. 12, the grand opening event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday with free coffee and soda.

There will be prizes, including a giveaway of a$1,000 Sheetz gift card.

Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, $2,500 to Victory Junction and $2,500 to Special Olympics of North Carolina.

Sheetz currently operates 595 store locations in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

