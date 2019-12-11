Convenience-store chain Sheetz announced Dec. 9 that it has begun offering Beyond Burgers plant-based burgers at all of its stores.
That makes Sheetz the first convenience chain in the continential United States to carry the Beyond Burger. Some restaurant chains that carry Beyond Meat plant-based products include Dunkin', Subway, TGI Friday's and Carolina Ale House.
The Beyond Burger will be sold alongside Sheetz's existing selection of beef burgers.
Customers will be able to customize their Beyond Burger by choosing among seven bread choices, seven cheese choices, 20 toppings and 13 spreads.
The new Sheetz Beyond Burger is now available at all 597 Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.
The Beyond Burgers at Sheetz start at $6.99.
For more information, visit www.sheetz.com.
