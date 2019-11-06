Here's a look at the recipes chef Brian Morris demonstrated during Wednesday night's Taste of the Gate City at the Carolina Theatre.
To prepare to make the Nashville Hot Tur-Dunk-En, first debone a whole turkey:
1 young whole turkey, fresh (about 12 pounds)
Use a sharp knife to make a cut completely around the base of each leg about 1/2-inch from the each tip. Also make a single cut along the backbone from neck to tail.
Use your hands to slowly and carefully loosen the skin from each leg and around the back of the bird.
Bring each leg tip through the skin, as if removing socks, to free the skin from the back half of the bird. Bring the skin forward and out of the way.
Pop each leg quarter out of socket then cut along the backbone to remove each leg quarter.
Split each leg quarter when the drum and thigh connect.
Work around each leg bone with a sharp knife to debone the drums and thighs. Cut into 1-inch pieces and grind, or chop finely until minced. Place in a container, cover and refrigerate.
Back to the whole bird, with the breast facing up and towards you, cut through the skin and meat along each side of the keel bone and down the rib cage to remove each breast. When you get to the wing on each side, cut around it so that the wing stays attached to the backbone, carefully removing each breast with the skin from the whole side of the bird.
Remove the skin and set aside in the refrigerator.
Each boneless, sinless breast may be used as is, or flattened in order to roll.
To flatten, use a sharp knife to butterfly each breast, then place between sheets of plastic wrap and pound to desired thickness with meat mallet or heavy pan.
Cover breast meat and store in the refrigerator.
Add bones to stockpot, discard, or cover and refrigerate for later use.
The easier way to get to deboned whole turkey
1 young turkey “front” (this is the front, or breast, section of the whole turkey)
1 pound ground turkey (this is ready-to-use, ground, dark-meat turkey)
Use your hands, and a sharp knife sparingly only when absolutely needed, to remove the skin from the turkey front. Set the skin aside in the refrigerator.
Cut through the meat along each side of the keel bone and down the rib cage to remove each breast. When you get to the wing on each side, cut around it so that the wing stays attached to the backbone, carefully removing each breast with the skin from the whole side of the bird.
Each boneless, skinless breast may be used as is, or flattened in order to roll.
To flatten, use a sharp knife to butterfly each breast, then place between sheets of plastic wrap and pound to desired thickness with meat mallet or heavy pan.
Cover breast meat and store in the refrigerator.
Add bones to stockpot, discard, or cover and refrigerate for later use.
