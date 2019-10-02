Dave Hillman

Dave Hillman, owner of Burke Street Pizza and Quiet Pint

 Winston-Salem Journal

Dave Hillman, the owner of Quiet Pint Tavern and Burke Street Pizza, has signed a lease to open a restaurant in the former Alex’s Café at 750 Summit St. at the intersection with West End Boulevard.

Hillman said he is planning a poke bowl concept in the space.

Poke has become a popular trend in fast-casual restaurants. It originally consisted of raw diced fish dishes in Hawaiian cuisine but has been more widely interpreted to include a variety of meats in healthy bowl dishes.

Hillman said he expects his restaurant to offer poke bowls with tuna, salmon and a variety of meats.

The restaurant also will have full bar. His said the renovation will include building a bar in the space as well as installing new flooring and making other improvements.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments