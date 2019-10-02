Dave Hillman, the owner of Quiet Pint Tavern and Burke Street Pizza, has signed a lease to open a restaurant in the former Alex’s Café at 750 Summit St. at the intersection with West End Boulevard.
Hillman said he is planning a poke bowl concept in the space.
Poke has become a popular trend in fast-casual restaurants. It originally consisted of raw diced fish dishes in Hawaiian cuisine but has been more widely interpreted to include a variety of meats in healthy bowl dishes.
Hillman said he expects his restaurant to offer poke bowls with tuna, salmon and a variety of meats.
The restaurant also will have full bar. His said the renovation will include building a bar in the space as well as installing new flooring and making other improvements.
