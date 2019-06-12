GREENSBORO — Get your poke your way at Poke Bowl at 116 N. Elm St.
The restaurant, North Carolina's first for the Maryland-based chain, opened just off the food court of the downtown historic Piedmont Building.
Poke in Hawaiian means sliced or diced and this native Hawaiian way of serving seafood is catching on.
At Poke Bowl you create a bowl starting with a base of rice or greens. Then you add your poke with a choice of proteins like Ahi Tuna, salmon, Yellowtail, tempura shrimp or chicken, barbecued eel or tofu. Drizzle on one of the sweet, savor or hot sauces, add some other items like sesame seeds or cilantro and then through on some fruits and vegetables like kale, avocado, edamame, pineapple or mango. Top everything with an additional drizzle of sauce and something crunchy like tempura flakes or wasabi peas.
Or let Poke Bowl do the deciding with one of their signature bowls like the Hawaii Classic with tuna, salmon and Hawaii Sauce or the Spicy Dragon Bowl with crab meat, tuna and spicy mayonnaise sauce.
You can have your poke and fixings burrito style by building or your own or choosing from one of the signature roasted seaweed wraps for $11.95.
Poke Bowl is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Friday and lunch and late lunch Saturday.
The restaurant's phone is 336-907-7021.