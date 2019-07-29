GREENSBORO — PGA golfer Chesson Hadley is taking a break from practice swings at the Wyndham Championship by manning the drive-through Tuesday at Bojangles' at 3737 W. Gate City Blvd.
From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Hadley, a Raleigh native and PGA Rookie of the Year for 2014, will sign autographs and pose for photos in between serving free samples of Bojangles' Cajun Filet biscuits with the brand's new pimento cheese spread.
The spread is being offered for a limited time with signature menu items.
For every birdie and eagle Hadley makes during his four rounds of play at the Wyndham Championship this week, Bojangles' will donate $100 and $500 respectively to the Veteran Golfers Association.
For a chance to win an appearance in a five-second Bojangles’ commercial and a $1,000 Bojangles’ gift card, customers can post a photo of themselves eating a Bojangles' pimento cheese menu item to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #PimentoCheeseFaceContest. The winner will be selected based on the post’s originality, humor and presence of the product.