GREENSBORO — Panera Bread is opening Tuesday at Moses Cone Hospital.
The bakery-cafe is opening at the hospital's atrium.
The cafe was built as part of the Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center project. The $100 million project will bring women’s services to Moses Cone Hospital from Women’s Hospital.
Covelli Enterprises, which owns 20 Panera Bread locations in North Carolina and Tennessee, is the franchisee for the cafe. It is Covelli's first Panera in a hospital.
Hours for the cafe are 6 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
As part of the grand opening, for every $5 gift card redeemed at the new Cone Hospital Panera location before July 30, Panera will donate $1 to the Caring for Each Other Fund at Cone Health. The fund helps employees in crisis.
Panera Bread is one of several food upgrades going on at the hospital.