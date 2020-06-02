A popular downtown Greensboro restaurant was often so busy you had to wait outside on the sidewalk to get a seat for a breakfast plate or a bowl of gumbo. But it could not survive the coronavirus pandemic.
After being closed through the state shut-down of dine-in to curb the spread of the virus, owner Beth Kizhnerman said she will not reopen Smith Street Diner at 438 Battleground Ave.
“It’s not about reopening, it’s about sustaining a business. I can’t do it at 50% capacity,” Kizhnerman said.
She said the diner is so small that at 6 feet apart, she wouldn’t even be able to seat the 32 customers she’s allowed to have under the restriction.
“I could seat someone at the counter and maybe one or two in the dining area.”
The diner tried takeout for five days after closing dine-in, but Kizhnerman said that didn’t work either.
“We’re not really set up for that.”
Kizhnerman said another big issue is the two months’ rent she owes. She said her landlord is not willing to work with her.
Even with a PPP loan, an economic disaster loan and financial help from supporters, she said it would not be enough to sustain the business for the unforeseeable time in which the pandemic subsides and people feel safe to eat out.
“It’s about sustaining for, who knows, a year, 18 months?”
She said safety is also a factor.
“I just don’t want to put my staff in harm’s way.”
Kizhnerman said the decision to close the business is “heartbreaking.” It’s not the first time she’s had to do so. She closed her former restaurant, Bistro Sofia, in 2010.
Kizhnerman credits her staff and widely diverse customers for the restaurant’s success.
Kizhnerman and Jerry Kizhnerman took over the old Robinson’s Restaurant in 2004 and reopened it as Smith Street Diner. Jerry Kizhnerman later left the restaurant. The diner was known for its cat head-size biscuits, bottomless cups of coffee and orange juice freshly squeezed from a Willy Wonka-ish machine while the customer watched from the counter.
Smith Street was named one of the South’s Best Diners by Southern Living magazine and one of the 50 Best Diners in the Country by Food Network.
Kizhnerman said she plans to reopen another concept, but she’s not sure when.
“I’m not ready to retire.”
Stamey’s founder heading to hall of fame
C. Warner Stamey, who founded Stamey’s Barbecue in Greensboro and is considered by many to be a notable figure in the history of N.C.’s Lexington-style barbecue, has been named a legacy inductee into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in Kansas City, Mo.
The hall of fame recognizes three pit masters each year. In a release, the hall of fame said this is the first year a legacy category has been created to honor deceased individuals whose contributions to barbecue excellence helped establish the tradition.
Chip Stamey, grandson of C. Warner, is the third generation to operate Stamey’s.
“It’s sort of surreal that your grandfather made such an impact on barbecue,” Chip Stamey said. “We’re certainly proud of him.”
C. Warner Stamey learned to cook Lexington-style barbecue while living in Lexington. He started selling his own barbecue in his hometown of Shelby before returning to Lexington to open his first barbecue joint in 1938. In 1953, he opened his sixth restaurant in Greensboro, a drive-in at 2206 W. Gate City Blvd., which was later replaced by a dine-in restaurant still in operation. The restaurant still makes its pit-cooked barbecue in a wood-fired smoke house behind the restaurant.
Stamey retired from the business in 1957, but three more generations have carried on the tradition and expanded to a second Greensboro restaurant operated by Chip Stamey’s son, Craver.
An induction ceremony for Warner is planned for Sept. 19 during the 2020 American Royal World Series of Barbecue at the Kansas Speedway.
Stamey’s has reopened for 50% capacity dine-in and social distancing.
Father’s Day special
The Fresh Market is offering a Father’s Day meal that includes a choice of mix-and-match of New York strip steaks or Atlantic salmon fillets, along with vegetable kabobs, broccoli-cranberry slaw, twice-baked potatoes and chocolate bar cake.
Cost for four servings is $49.99-$59.99.
Order at www.thefreshmarket.com through June 18 with in-store pick-up June 19-21.
Some reopenings for take-out
Many downtown Greensboro restaurants have remained closed, even for take-out, through the state’s pandemic shut-down and even through the beginning of Phase Two of reopening.
Now several are cautiously opening their doors for to-go items only.
Joe Van Gogh at The Green Bean at 341 S. Elm St. has reopened for takeout of coffee and café items brought in from the Golden Gate Shopping Center location.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Customers can order at www.bit.ly/ORDERJVG for contact-free payment or pay at the cafe.
Lao Restaurant and Bar at 219-A S. Elm St. has reopened for take-out only.
Phone is 336-763-6493.
More locally-owned eatery openings
Some other iconic Greensboro restaurants have reopened (or will reopen) for dine-in under the state’s Phase Two portion of the three-part reopening plan.
Under Phase Two, restaurants must limit seating to 50% capacity and space groups of diners 6 feet apart.
Liberty Oak at 100 W. Washington St. has completed a restaurant and bar makeover and has reopened for dine-in.
The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.
Reservations are recommended by calling 336-273-7057.
Mark’s at 616 Dolley Madison Road in Greensboro has reopened for dinner only.
Hours are 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Call 336-387-0410.
Green Valley Grill at 704 Green Valley Road at the O.Henry Hotel will reopen 11 a.m. Thursday.
Seating is reservation-only to stagger diners for social distancing.
The reopening coincides with the reopening of the O.Henry Hotel.
The restaurant will hold a live virtual dinner and tasting of Russian River wines at 7 p.m. June 20.
Cost of the two-person, four-course dinner is $195 and includes wine.
Orders need to be placed by 5 p.m. June 16 with pick up 2 to 5 p.m. the day of the tasting.
For Green Valley Grill reservations or the June 20 tasting, call 336-854-2015 or visit www.greenvalleygrill.com.
Has the pandemic affected menu prices?
In a recent report on www.pricelisto.com, a website that tracks menu prices of restaurants, food writer Mike Kallenberger looked at data for January through April and concluded that the coronavirus pandemic may have resulted in a halt in increasing prices for some restaurant chains.
The restaurants he looked at included McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Subway in the fast food category; Moe’s, Panera Bread, Shake Shack, Five Guys and Panda Express in the fast casual category; and Applebee’s, Denny’s, IHOP, Buffalo Wild Wings and Red Lobster in the casual dining category.
What he found was the average menu price at Subway, Burger King, Panda Express and Red Lobster was steadily increasing in January, but by the end of April, those prices had flattened or even decreased.
The report speculates that price decreases occurred in April as it became clear more people were staying home and the decreases were more obvious in states where there were more restrictions on restaurants.
Kallenberger said he cannot definitively say the price swings were in direct response to the pandemic, but the correlation is certainly a strong argument.
Visit www.pricelisto.com to see the full report.
Where menu prices will go from here, now that states are easing restaurant restrictions, is unclear.
As the old adage goes, nothing is certain but uncertainty.
Taco Bell hiring
Taco Bell has committed to hiring 30,000 workers this summer at corporate-owned and franchised stores.
The chain has introduced safety protocols that include temperature checks, contact-free service and mask and glove requirements.
For information, visit www.tacobell.com/careers.
Chipotle giving back
Chipotle will match 10% of special graduation-themed e-gift card purchases and donate it to Scholarship America.
For information, visit www.chipotle.com/gradgiveback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.