GREENSBORO — Want to try ordering groceries online? With bigger stores, you’ll want to place your order about a week ahead of when you’ll need your items.
The online service, which was in place at most stores well before the coronavirus pandemic, is becoming increasingly popular as people take additional precautions to protect themselves and their families.
Oak Ridge resident Michelle Bondurant said she began ordering groceries from Lowes Foods two years ago at the suggestion of her mother-in-law.
“It saves me a lot of time,” she said. “It’s been a lifesaver for me. Sometimes I work 11-hour days.”
Six months ago, Bondurant said she was accustomed to ordering groceries online and picking them up later that afternoon. Now, the wait can be a week out, she said.
Americans have had to make changes in where, how and who shops for groceries as a result of COVID-19, according to Heather Garlich, spokeswoman for FMI — The Food Industry Association, in Arlington, Va.
“Most shoppers — 77% — have specifically made a change in where they shop, with online shopping seeing significant growth. Compared to online shoppers
in our 2019 U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends research, average weekly online spending per shopper in the last seven days has approximately doubled,” Garlich told the News & Record by email Friday.
Almost half of Americans have shopped online for grocery items in the past month, Garlich said.
“This is more than twice the proportion of monthly online shoppers from our U.S. Grocery Shoppers Trends research one year ago,” she said.
Information about “Lowes Foods To Go” on the grocery chain’s website includes a message that reads, “We have experienced an unprecedented amount of orders due to COVID-19, and are working to fulfill your orders to the best of our abilities.”
A representative from Lowes Foods said in an email that they are adding staff to help with the demand but doesn’t share those numbers publicly.
“I would say that most chains are operating at maximum capacity and are seeking to recruit, hire, and train new employees to cover the increase in delivery demand,” Garlich said, noting that this is happening while chains are also trying to keep shelves stocked.
A few stores across the country, she said, are moving to pick-up only grocery orders as a pilot.
During the pandemic, shoppers are encouraged to check which stores have special offers, especially for seniors, in which they will reduce or waive some regular fees for the service (pick up or delivery to nearby homes).
Customers who place online orders with Harris Teeter’s “ExpressLane” service are also waiting about a week.
Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter’s corporate office in Matthews, said shoppers should look for alerts and tips on their website, harristeeter.com. One of those tips includes paying online before picking up a grocery order, which is brought to a shopper’s vehicle in a designated area just outside the storefront.
Harris Teeter’s website says that due to high demand, local stores may experience delays in orders and key items may be out of stock.
“We do not speak publicly to customer counts, spending, sales or shopping behavior,” Robinson replied in an email when asked about the increase in customers now using their online ordering service.
Many stores will ask shoppers if they will allow substitutions for grocery items, and others will allow shoppers to edit their online grocery list if needed in the days prior to pick-up.
Bondurant offered another tip for first-time online shoppers. She plans meals for the week before ordering online, which she said helps her be more efficient and thoughtful about what she buys.
If shoppers can’t find what they need at one store, there are many others across the Triad finding ways to safely connect with consumers.
For instance, The Fresh Market is offering curbside pickup at some stores and, according to their website, working to expand that service. They also alert shoppers to delays and items that may be out of stock due to increased demand.
Other stores like Aldi and Sprouts are partnering with Instacart to make online deliveries easy, especially for homebound customers.
According to Instacart, the company is seeing the highest customer demand in its history. Last week, Instacart saw overall customer order volume increase by more than 300% year-over-year, a company representative said by email Friday.
Shoppers are also ordering to stock up on staples and daily essentials. Instacart says it is seeing a significant number of new customers use its app.
“Based on the current surge in demand, customers can expect to see delivery availability vary across stores during the busiest request windows,” the Instacart representative said. “Delivery windows are specific to individual store volume and shopper availability.”
Stores are doing their best to keep up and serve the community.
“Our local teams are working hard to keep stores stocked by working closely with our distribution center and supply chain partners to ensure regular deliveries,” a Sprouts representative said by email. “We’re confident in our continued supply and ask that guests are mindful of the needs of their neighbors when making purchases.”
Messages left with Food Lion’s corporate offices had not been returned by Friday afternoon.
