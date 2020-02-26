This year might be the biggest yet for Vivian Howard.
The North Carolina chef just announced plans for two new restaurants, but they won’t be in her home state. They’ll be in Charleston, S.C., one of the South’s most popular dining cities.
Howard plans to open Handy & Hot, a brick-and-mortar version of her bakery that currently operates as an online shop.
She will also open Lenoir, a small casual restaurant named after her home county in North Carolina.
“I lived in Charleston for a bit in my early 20s and promised myself I’d live there again,” Howard said in a news release. “Clearly that wasn’t in the cards, but opening a restaurant here gives my family a chance to spend more time in a city I love.”
The restaurants were first reported by the Garden & Gun, a lifestyle magazine based in Charleston that celebrates the South.
The news comes as Howard is set to return to television in March with her new PBS show, “Somewhere South.”
More than 10 years ago, Howard and her husband, Ben Knight, opened their first restaurant, Chef & The Farmer, in Howard’s hometown of Kinston in eastern North Carolina.
The restaurant led to the PBS documentary series, “A Chef’s Life” with director Cynthia Hill, which won numerous awards, including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Culinary Program, in its five-season run.
Howard also owns The Boiler Room, an oyster bar in Kinston, and Benny’s Big Time pizzeria in Wilmington.
The new Charleston restaurants will be in the Renaissance Hotel, at 68 Wentworth St., about a half-block off of Charleston’s bustling King Street of shops and restaurants in the city’s historic district.
Handy & Hot will open for breakfast, serving pastries, biscuits and hand pies, along with freshly pressed juices and a full coffee bar. Lenoir will serve dinner and weekend brunch, according to the news release.
Both are scheduled to open this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.