Brewery taprooms and winery tasting rooms are be allowed to join restaurants in reopening under Phase Two, the second part of Gov. Roy Cooper's three-part plan to lift restrictions on businesses shut down for two months because of the coronavirus.
Phase Two, which began at 5 p.m. Friday, allowed restaurant dine-in and barbers and hair and nail salons to reopen provided they limit customers to half the usual capacity and maintain a six-foot distance between customers and groups of customers.
Under an amendment to the executive order of restrictions and guidelines for Phase Two, the state said establishments that produce alcoholic beverages for commercial sale off-premises are permitted to operate provided they adhere to the same restrictions as restaurants.
Under the executive order for Phase Two, bars are still to remain closed.
