The James Beard Foundation announced its list of Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists for the 30th annual James Beard Awards and North Carolina is well represented.
The semifinalists in 23 categories represent a wide range of culinary talent, from chefs and dining destinations in 12 different regions across the U.S. It includes the nation’s top wine and spirits professionals, best new restaurants, rising star chefs, pastry chefs and bakers.
North Carolina's semifinalists cluster mostly in the culinary destinations of Asheville and the Raleigh-Durham area.
Here are the semifinalists from North Carolina.
Cultura in Asheville is a Best New Restaurant semifinalist.
John Fleer of Rhubarb in Asheville is an Outstanding Chef semifinalist.
Angus Barn Steakhouse in Raleigh is an Outstanding Hospitality semifinalist.
Krystle Swenson of Crawford and Son in Raleigh is an Outstanding Pastry Chef semifinalist.
Death and Taxes in Raleigh is an Outstanding Wine Program semifinalist.
Ashleigh Shanti of Benne on Eagle in Asheville is a Rising Star Chef of the Year semifinalist.
And the following chefs are all semifinalists for Best Chef of the Southeast: Katie Button of Cúrate in Asheville, Gregory Collier of Uptown Yolk in Charlotte, Steven Devereaux Greene of Herons at The Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary, Meherwan Irani of Chai Pani, Asheville, Joe Kindred of Kindred in Davidson, Cheetie Kumar of Garland in Raleigh, and Ricky Moore of Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham.
The Foundation will announce the final nominees for all Award categories during a live press conference in Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 25
Visit jamesbeard.org for the complete list of semifinalists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.