Haze Gray Vineyards recently opened in Dobson.
The vineyard and winery is owned by Deane and Becky Muhlenberg and takes its name from the color of military ships, a reflection of Deane Muhlenberg’s long career as a Navy flight officer.
The vineyard sits on nine acres of an 85-acre former corn and tobacco farm. It is a certified Homegrown by Heroes farm, signifying agricultural products produced by U.S. military veterans.
In addition to Deane’s 30 years in the Navy, Becky Muhlenberg grew up in an Army family, and their son currently serves in the Air Force.
The tasting room’s wall of honor showcases photos of eight generations of Muhlenberg family members in uniform, and veterans can submit photos of themselves in uniform for the wall.
Haze Gray currently has five wines for sale: merlot, chambourcin, a red blend, chardonnay and traminette.
Haze Gray becomes the 17th winery on the Surry County Wine Trail.
Haze gray charges $8 for a tasting of all five wines. The tasting room also serves wine slushies. Tasting room hours are Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, noon-6 p.m. A rental cabin overlooking the vineyard sleeps four.
For more information, go to www.HazeGray Vineyards.com or call (336) 374-1072.
