Panera Bread is building a new restaurant at 2901 Reynolda Road. The restaurant is expected to be ready to open next year.
The location is next door to Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant. A former Express Mart building has been cleared from the lot to make way for the new construction.
The free-standing building will most likely include a drive-thru, said Danielle Farmer, the marketing manager for Covelli Enterprises, the franchisee for Panera in this area.
The new Panera also will have such other standard features as rapid pickup, delivery, in-store kiosk and patio seating.
“We’re hoping to be open in February,” Farmer said, adding that the date will depend on the progress of construction and other factors. “We’re excited to be serving the Triad in this new location.”
Covelli has 18 locations in North Carolina, mostly in the Triad, but also stretching to Burlington and Asheville. It also has two in Tennessee.
In the Triad, Covelli currently has two locations in Winston-Salem, one in Clemmons, one in Kernersville and five in Greensboro.
Farmer said that next year also will see Covelli opening a location in Statesville and a second location in High Point.
