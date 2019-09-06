Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE EARLY THIS MORNING... .PRECIPITATION WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSPREAD THE TRIAD THIS MORNING, WITH INTERMITTENT PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN LIKELY THROUGH DAYBREAK. THIS COULD LEAD TO HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE BEFORE TEMPERATURES RISE ABOVE FREEZING BY MID MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...FORSYTH, GUILFORD AND DAVIDSON COUNTIES. * WHEN...MAINLY BEFORE 8 AM, BUT SOME FREEZING RAIN COULD LINGER UNTIL NOON EST TODAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS OF ICE, WHILE SHORT LIVED, COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING, ESPECIALLY BEFORE DAYBREAK WHEN THE THREAT OF ICY CONDITIONS WILL BE GREATEST. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR NORTH CAROLINA CAN BE FOUND ONLINE AT DRIVENC.GOV. &&