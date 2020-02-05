Two Italian-American brothers are taking over the former TwinCity Slice location at 214 W. Fourth St. to bring their own style of pizza to downtown Winston-Salem.
Anthony and Mike Scotto Di Frega plan to open Brother’s Pizzeria in March or April. “I was born in Italy, and my brother was born in New Jersey, but we are both full Italian,” Anthony Scotto Di Frega said. “Our family owned a pizzeria in New Jersey, and we’ve worked in pizzerias in Winston. We’ve worked in pizzerias all our lives. Now we finally have the opportunity to work together in our own place.”
He said he and his brother are currently working on getting all their permits for the restaurant. They will be renovating the space in preparation for the opening.
Brother’s will serve New Jersey style pizza. “It’s similar to New York style, but we call it New Jersey,” Anthony Scotto Di Frega said.
He said that the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner and late at night on weekends.
Brother’s will offer a handful of pizzas on display, ready to eat and sold by the slice, for quick service. The restaurant also will have whole pizzas cooked to order, as well as subs, salads and appetizers. “We’ll have stromboli and calzone — the typical items you see at a pizzeria — plus we’ll have some specialty items,” Anthony Scotto Di Frega said.
The Brother’s owners also plan to get an ABC permit, at least for beer.
Anthony Scotto Di Frega is currently a partner at Whitaker Square Pizza, 1981 N. Peacehaven Road in Whitaker Square shopping center. Mike Scotto Di Frega is a manager at BLL Rotisserie Factory, 380 Knollwood St.
Anthony Scotto Di Frega said he will continue to work primarily at Whitaker Square Pizza and that his brother will work full time at Brother’s.
“Downtown is definitely growing,” he said, “and we want to add to it and grow with it.”
