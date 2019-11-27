Thanksgiving dinner plate (stock)
RON WINGARD PHOTOGRAPHY

If you’re still looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving, a number of restaurants in the area plan to be open.

Participation may vary, so it is always best to call and inquire.

• Boston Market locations will be open for dine-in or carry-out a traditional plated holiday meal for $13.99. A Family Feast for three, whole pies and homestyle side dishes can also be picked up on Thanksgiving Day, while supplies last.

• Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will serve a special in-store meal from 11 a.m. to close. Cost is $12.99 for adult and $7.99 for a child. Prices and availability may vary by location.

• Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a three-course menu, starting at $45 per person. A children’s three-course menu is $22. The full menu will also be available.

• Golden Corrals in Greensboro will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Locations include 2419 Lawndale Drive and 4404 Landview Drive.

• J&S Cafeteria at 5835 Samet Drive will be open all day with turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, two vegetables, bread, drink and desert for $8.99

• K&W is offering a roast turkey or baked ham meal with sides, dessert and beverage for $8.99.

• Mimi’s Bistro and Bakery will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. serving a three-course meal for $19.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids. Take-out meals are available for advance order.

• Painted Plate Catering, 3404 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro, will serve a complete meal with four seatings from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $39.95. Family-meal pick-up orders area also available. Find the menu and purchase tickets at www.paintedplate.com/thanksgiving or call 336-230-2433.

• Ruth’s Chris Steak House will offer a special menu for $41.95 per adult, $14.95 per child.

• Smokey Bones Bar and Fire Grill will be open 4 to 9 p.m.

• Steak n' Shake at 4409 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro and 4684 N. Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem will be open.

• Waffle House will be open.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments