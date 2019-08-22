National Folk Festival Food Vendor (copy)

Homeslice Pizza will be among the 2019 N.C. Folk Festival food vendors.

 Alex Forsyth

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Folk Festival has announced its food vendors.

The second annual event will be held downtown Sept. 6-8 and will feature five outdoor stages of music from Bachata and Bluegrass to early New Orleans Jazz and Afro-Cuban.

The festival will feature 26 food vendors that will represent a complimentary array of regional and ethnic food.

In addition to the food trucks, a variety of downtown restaurants will be open for business during the festival.

For a complete list of food options, visit ncfolkfestival.com.

