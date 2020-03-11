Muddy Creek Enterprises, the owner of cafes and music venues in Winston-Salem and Sparta, will take over management of The Bluffs Restaurant on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Co-owners Bill Heath and Shana Whitehead operate a Muddy Creek Café & Music Hall at 137 West St. in Old Salem in Winston-Salem and a second location at 60 South Main St. in Sparta. Heath and Whitehead reached an agreement for The Bluffs this week with the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, which has leasing authority for the restaurant on behalf of the National Park Service.
Plan call for reopening The Bluffs this summer.
Carolyn Ward, the CEO of the foundation, said in a statement, “The Bluffs project has truly been a community effort, so we’re thrilled that Muddy Creek, a local business, is a partner in this long-awaited revitalization.”
The Bluffs is at milepost 241 at Doughton Park on the parkway. It originally opened in 1949 but has been closed since 2010.
“The reopening of The Bluffs provides an opportunity to bring back a place that has meant so much to so many people,” said Bill Heath, Director of Operations for Muddy Creek Enterprises. “To be a part of that experience is something to be cherished and appreciated.”
