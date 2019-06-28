Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro, at 878 West Fourth St. in teh West End, has hired Graham Heaton as its chef de cuisine and has just introduced its summer lunch and dinner menus.
Heaton is best-known as the chef/owner of Table 16, considered one of Greensboro’s best restaurants during his tenure there. Heaton sold the restaurant in 2015 “to take a break” from the pressures of being both a chef and restaurant owner. He later worked at Bia’s Gourmet Hardware in Asheboro. He most recently was the chef de cuisine at Old North State Club in New London, but was missing the restaurant world.
At the same time at Mozelle’s, owner Jennifer Smith and Chef Jay Pierce were looking for a sous chef.
“The labor pool is thin everywhere, and while looking for a new sous chef, we stumbled upon an opportunity that we just couldn’t pass up,” Smith said.
Heaton was given the title of chef de cuisine, a step up the ladder from sous chef, to reflect his greater experience, skills and responsibility in the restaurant as Pierce’s second in command.
Pierce, who for a long time was the executive chef at Lucky 32 Kitchen in Greensboro, has known Heaton for years. “Graham really knows how to cook, so he can mentor the rest of the staff,” Pierce said.
Heaton called the job a great opportunity. “I get to do all the things I got to do when I owned a restaurant, but my stress is nonexistent,” he said with a smile.
Pierce and Heaton share a love of local, seasonal food, and of creativity in the kitchen. Mozelle’s just released its summer menu, full of local, seasonal ingredients. If you want to know what’s in season at Mozelle’s, just look the brick half chicken that’s served with cucumber-tomato salad, or the salmon served with ratatouille. Appetizers include fried summer squash and torched Caprese – tomatoes barely warmed, not cooked, with a torch and served with burrata, basil, Himalayan salt and olive oil.
“It’s really ingredient-driven,” Pierce said of the menu.
Other items on the menu include golden beet ceviche; eggplant Parmigiana; and scallops with freekeh tabbouleh, spinach and tzatziki.
“This is an awesome opportunity,” Heaton said, “to work in a place where you can be creative in the kitchen.”
For more information, including Mozelle’s complete summer menu, visit https://mozelles.com.