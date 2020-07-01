Mountain Fried Chicken has temporarily closed its location at 5954 University Parkway.
A sign on the door and a message posted on the business’ Facebook page say that someone who tested positive for COVID-19 had entered the building.
The company said it had closed to sanitize the restaurant and to have its employees tested.
The restaurant said it learned about the incident on June 25 and planned to reopen “by the first of the week” or when it had test results.
Mountain Fried Chicken’s restaurant at 507 Akron Drive remains open.
Reggie Wright, an assistant manager at the Akron Drive location, said that the University Parkway location will reopen July 2. He also said that it was a customer, not an employee, who tested positive for COVID-19.
