MEBANE — Chick-fil-A opens a new store at 6 a.m. Thursday at 1311 Mebane Oaks Road and the first 100 people in line get free food for a year.
The line starts at 6 p.m. today with an overnight camp out for the first 100 customers to register for a digital card good for 52 meals consisting of a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, waffle potato fries and beverage.
The camp out features activities and meals throughout the evening.
The promotion is open to those who live in a list of eligible zip codes. To see a list of those zip codes, visit the event's Facebook page. Complete rules can be found here.
The new 4,975-square-foot restaurant seats 98 indoors and 20 outside. It features two drive-through lanes, two-story indoor playground, free Wi-Fi and Chick-fil-A's latest design.
The restaurant will employ 100.
Todd Perkins is the operator. Perkins has operated Chick-fil-A restaurants in Winston-Salem before moving to Mebane. He continues to a consultant for the location at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.