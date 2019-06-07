Global faves
at McDonald's
McDonald's is offering four Worldwide Favorites at participating U.S. restaurants for a limited time.
McDonald's popular items at McDonald's international restaurants.
“We know our U.S. customers are curious about McDonald’s international menu items. Because we are always innovating our menu, we are thrilled to leverage our global scale and offer popular flavors from around the world next month,” said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation.
The following favorites are being offered in the United States:
- Stroopwafel McFlurry (The Netherlands): Soft-serve vanilla ice cream and caramel swirl with chopped Dutch Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces.
- Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (Spain): A quarter-pound beef patty with applewood smoked bacon, McBacon sauce, Gouda cheese and slivered onions on a sesame-seed bun.
- Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (Canada): White-meat chicken topped with tomato-herb sauce, mozzarella, slivered onions, lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll.
- Cheesy Bacon Fries (Australia): Fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce and applewood smoked bacon. These are making a return to U.S. stores.