Mayberry Ice Cream has signed a lease for the space at 216 W. Fourth St.
The space formerly was occupied by Tropical Smoothie. Mayberry used the space briefly last summer for a pop-up during the National Black Theatre Festival.
Mayberry signed a five-year-lease for the space with renewal options, said owner Michael Rankin. He said that unlike the pop-up, the permanent Mayberry location downtown will have more than ice cream. "It will be like a mini Mayberry's menu with soups, salads, sandwiches and ice cream," he said.
He also said that the menu will have a few offerings not found at the other Mayberrys. "It will be a little different - updated," Rankin said.
The restaurant will have about 40 seats and will be open for lunch and dinner.
Rankin hopes to open around the beginning the March. "The place is in good condition," he said. "We just need to rearrange the space, and put it in some equipment."
