In case you’ve forgotten, Friday is Valentine’s Day.
But there's still time to make reservations for that special meal and area restaurants are making it easy.
The following locally-owned restaurants are cooking up something special.
Seating is Friday only unless otherwise noted:
- Arlene’s Restaurant (5002-F High Point Road, Greensboro) is offering all you can eat Angel Hair Pasta with meat sauce and garlic bread for $19.99. A glass of wine is included. Call 336-285-8081.
- At Elm St. Grill (3606 N. Elm St., Greensboro) is offering a shareable appetizer, select entrees, and shareable dessert. Cost varies per entree. Wine pairings $10 extra. Call 336-286-4880.
- Burke Manor Inn (303 Burke St., Gibsonville) is offering a French-inspired four-course lunch for $55 or five-course meal for $99. Lunch is 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and dinner is 5-9:30 p.m. Call 336-449-6266.
- Chez Genese (616 S. Elm St., Greensboro) is offering a French-inspired four-course dinner for two including a bottle of wine for $125. Seatings are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Tickets at www.chezgenese.com/workshops.
- Coast (5820 Samet Drive, High Point) is offering a meal for two that includes a shareable appetizer, choice of soup or salad, surf and turf entree, shareable dessert and glass of champagne or wine for $99. Call 336-884-0526.
- Grove Winery and Vineyards (7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville) is holding a chocolate and wine tasting noon to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Call 336-584-4060.
- JHAdams Inn/Cristina Grays (1108 N. Main St., High Point) is offering a four-course meal for two with bottle of wine for $92. Call 336-882-2002.
- Lucky 32 (1421 Westover Terrace, Greensboro) is offering shrimp and crab dip ($12), filet mignon with two sides ($30), pan-seared scallops ($25), and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake ($7). Items available Thursday-Sunday. Call 336-370-0707.
- 98 Asian Bistro (1800 N. Main St., Suite 106, High Point) is offering a three-course meal and champagne for $78 on Friday and Saturday. Call 336-887-3388.
- Oakcrest Family Restaurant (2435 Battleground Ave., Greensboro) is offering a 10-ounce prime rib special for two with salad, baked potato, yeast rolls and red velvet cake for $39.99. Special is available Friday and Saturday. Call 336-7585.
- Porterhouse Burger Company (4608 W. Market St., Greensboro) is offering dinner for two Friday-Sunday. For $64.95, get an appetizer, two entrees (steak or salmon) with sides and a dessert. www.porterhouseburgerco.com.
- Reel Seafood Grill (2002 New Garden Road, Greensboro) is offering five featured entrees or a dozen premium oysters ($29) along with select sparkling wines at half off Thursday-Sunday. King crab legs are $10 off per pound Sunday. Call 336-617-4200.
- Sammy G’s Tavern (3800 Tinsley Drive, High Point) is offering a a shareable appetizer, soup or salad, select entrees and shareable dessert Thursday through Sunday. Call 336-884-3474.
- 1618 Downtown (312 S. Elm St., Greensboro) is offering a $19 fajita special on Friday with chicken and prime rib sized big for one or two to share. There is also a trio of dessert specials that include Ruby Chocolate Truffle, gluten-free pancetta with roasted berries or tiramisu. On Saturday, crab cakes with asparagus, hollandaise sauce and toasted baguette is $24. Call 336-312-4143.
Plenty of chain restaurants are offering Valentine's Day specials as well.
Promotions are available on Friday only unless otherwise noted. Cost and participation my vary, so it’s best to inquire ahead:
- Baskin-Robbins is offering Valentine’s Day-themed cakes through Friday.
- Bojangles’ is offering a heart-shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits through Sunday.
- Bonefish Grill is offering the filet and lobster thermidor through Sunday.
- Boston Market is offering a 'bouquet' of baby back rips for $29.99 while supplies last.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering a four-course surf-and-turf dinner for two through Sunday.
- Carvel is offering heart-shaped treats in packs of four or six through Friday. Orders must be made 24 hours ahead.
- Cinnabon is bringing back heart-shaped CinnaPacks. Mall bakeries are offering nine-count MiniBons and Pilot Flying J locations are offering 16-count BonBites through Friday.
- DQ is offering Double Fudge Cookie Dough TreatHeart Cakes through Friday.
- Duck Donuts is offering boxes of Nutella-topped doughnuts with strawberry drizzle with an extra vanilla icing doughnut placed in the center through Friday.
- Dunkin’ is offering heart-shaped doughnuts through Friday including the Brownie Batter and Cupid’s Choice with Bavarian Kreme.
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar is serving a three-course dinner for two with champagne and gift from David Yurman through Saturday.
- Participating Jet's Pizza shops are offering online specialties starting at $6.99 with the following codes: heart-shaped pizzas (online code LOVE), Jet's Bread (BEMINE) and Cinnamon Stix (SWEET). Visit www.jetspizza.com.
- Krispy Kreme is again offering Conversation Heart doughnuts through Friday at participating shops. The collection features the classic fillings cake batter, Strawberries and Kreme, Original Kreme and Chocolate Kreme.
- Longhorn Steakhouse will put its proprietary 7-Pepper Seasoning on any of its menu items.
- Participating McAlister’s Deli locations are offering two free kids meals per adult entree purchase. Offer is good for dine-in or to-go.
- Mimi’s Bistro and Bakery is offering a three-course menu starting at 11 a.m.
- O’Charley’s is offering a meal for two with a shareable appetizer, two entrees and shareable dessert through Sunday.
- Olive Garden is offering dinner-for-two to-go with a soup or salad, a Valentine’s Day-theme bread stick bouquet and dipping sauce, shareable entree and dessert for $35.
- Qdoba is offering a free entree with the purchase of an entree of greater or equal value.
- Red Lobster is offering heart-shaped boxes of Cheddar Bay Biscuits through Friday.
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is offering a multi-course porterhouse dinner for two through Sunday.
- Select Waffle House restaurants will dim the lights and offer a white tablecloth experience. Reservations are accepted.
