Mac & Nelli’s, at 4926 Country Club, has been sold.

The restaurant was sold this week, said Lori Shaver, who opened the restaurant in 2011 in Robinhood Village with her husband, Art, and moved it to Harper Hill Commons on Country Club in 2014. The restaurant was known for its popular bar and its 35-cent wing nights.

“It’s bittersweet, because this has been my baby,” Lori Shaver said. “I built this up over almost 10 years, and I’m grateful to all our great customers.”

Shaver said she and her husband decided to sell for personal reasons, partly to balance life with their other businesses. They also own Pine Tree Tavern and a construction business. “We’re are so just busy. It seemed like a good time,” she said.

Shaver declined to name the buyer, except to say it was a local businessman with restaurant experience who she expects will keep the Mac & Nelli’s name.

Shaver also said she felt good about handing it over to him. “I’m confident I found the right buyer. I feel like I’m passing on the torch to someone who will do a great job.”

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments