Chick-fil-A is adding Mac & Cheese to it's menu.
The company added the side as part of its Family Style Meals test in some test markets last year, including Greensboro.
The feedback was overwhelmingly positive and it is now part of the menu.
It is the first permanent side addition to the menu since 2016.
The dish is a classic macaroni and cheese recipe with a blend of cheddar, parmesan and Romano and baked in house each day.
Chick-fil-A has also began offering the Frosted Caramel Coffee seasonal sweet treat at participating restaurants.