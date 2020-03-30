When Gov. Roy Cooper issued his executive order March 17 that closed restaurant dining rooms statewide, there was a loophole in the fine print: Customers could still eat on a restaurant’s patio, as long as restaurant staffers weren't waiting on them and they were eating their packaged takeout and following guidelines for social distancing.
But following those guidelines appeared to be a challenge, and by March 19 Cooper’s office closed the loophole as the number of COVID-19 cases rose, saying that outdoor seating posed “an imminent hazard for the spread of COVID-19.”
News of that update, though, seemed to spread slowly. As recently as early this week, some customers of Cugino Forno at Bailey Park were eating their takeout on the patio.
It turns out that the patio area is not under Cugino Forno’s lease, but controlled by the landlord, Wexford Science and Technology.
“As soon as we heard about (the update), we contacted the landlord and explained it to them,” said Joseph Ozbey, a co-owner of Cugino Forno. He said that as of March 30, the outdoor tables have been removed. “We are going through difficult times, but we want to put customers’ and employees’ health first.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.