The annual Triad Community Table will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Cadillac Service Garage, 304 E Market St., Greensboro.

The Triad Community Table, sponsored by Triad Local First, is a celebration of local chefs, farms, breweries and distilleries.

Tickets for the cocktail hour and four-course dinner are $125. Tickets for the cocktail hour only, including drinks and hors d’oeuvres, are $45.

Cocktail hour begins at 4 p.m. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information, visit www.triadlocalfirst.com/community-table.

