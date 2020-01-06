Old Nick Williams Distillery has opened Busted Barrel Cocktail Bar in its distillery building at 2675 Williams Road, Lewisville.

Old Nick Williams is taking advantage of a 2019 change in state law that allows distilleries to operate bars inside their facilities.

The Busted Barrel Cocktail Bar will be open the same days s the distillery but will be open later at night. The bar will close at 9 p..m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.

"We're doing all hand-crafted cocktails," said co-owner Zeb Williams. Old Nick Williams currently makes clear whiskey, bourbon and rum. Cocktails include old-fashioned, apple ginger refresher, pumpkin pie martini and mojitos.

Williams said that the bar's offerings will expand in a few months once Old Nick releases its first vodka.

For more information, visit https://oldnickwhiskey.com.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments