Krispy Kreme is introducing filled versions of its Original Glazed doughnut.
The Original Filled doughnuts will be in two flavors: Classic Kreme and Chocolate Kreme. They will be permanent additions to Krispy Kreme's menu.
To celebrate the release of the new doughnuts, Krispy Kreme will give away one free doughnut per customer on June 22.
For more information on the Original Filled doughnuts, visit www.krispykreme.com/original-filled.
One small bite for man. One giant leap for doughnut-kind! 👨🚀 Original Filled Doughnuts are blasting off in honor of #Apollo11 50th anniversary! 🍩 🚀 #KrispyKreme #RogerThatCommander pic.twitter.com/Ipw1AuRKVa— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 17, 2019